Bear Cub Swimming With Jar Stuck On Its Head Rescued, Netizens Laud The 'good Deed'

In a heartwarming incident, a family recently saved a bear cub who was struggling to swim with a plastic container stuck on its head. Tricia Hurt on June 28 took to Facebook to share a video of the Hurt family helping the baby bear in Wisconsin, US. According to an international media outlet, the incident took place when Tricia and her family were fishing at Marshmiller Lake and they caught sight of the bear cub struggling to swim.

At first, the US-based family had thought it was a dog but going up closer they realised it was a bear. In the video posted, the black bear baby can be seen struggling to breathe with the huge plastic jar stuck to its head. While speaking to the media outlet, Tricia said that while her son manoeuvred the fishing boat to get closer to the animal, her husband leaned over the edge to grab the container in a bid to remove it.

READ: Twitter's 'I Know A Spot' Trend Triggers Hilarious Memes, Mumbai Police Say 'stay At Home'

In the caption, Tricia wrote, “Never dreamt we would ever do this in our life time. Out on Marshmiller Lake yesterday with Brian Hurt and Brady Hurt when we spotted this poor bear. He made it to shore after all that”.

READ: Netflix India Tweets Comical Disclaimer About 'Dark', Asks To Calculate Mass Of The Sun

Netizens laud the Hurt family

As the family was successful in rescuing the bear cub, several internet users lauded the ‘great job’ done by the 'folks'. Since shared, the video has been viewed over nine lakh times. While one Facebook user wrote, “Beary well done!”, others said, “A really good deed..the karma and the thought will give you and viewers - happiness every time one sees it or even thinks about it. Stay blessed”. “Great job folks! Made my day to see kind-hearted people like you all do what you did to save a life,” added another user.

READ: Good News: From 'smart' Dog To 'courageous' Rescue Of Goat, Read 5 Cheerful Stories

READ: As 'inflated' Electricity Bills Leave Mumbaikers Shocked, Netizens Say ‘seh Lenge Thoda’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.