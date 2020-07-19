Bear Poses For Selfie With A Girl, Netizens Stunned At Girl's Bravery

A stunning video clip which shows a bear interrupt a girl’s selfie has left netizens in splits. The 10-second video humorously shows a bear getting closer to a girl and immediately abandoning her after she is finished clicking a ‘good selfie’. The video which shows the ‘strong selfie game’ is now doing rounds of the internet.

The clip starts by showing the two girls walking in a forested area when a domesticated bear approaches them. The bear then stands on its hind legs and starts to sniffing the hair of one of the girls, despite its owner constantly forbidding it to do so. The girl then immediately raises her camera to take a selfie. Surprisingly, the bear immediately retreats back after the girl clicks the photo.

Difficult to make out😳

Whether the bear took liking to the girl more or to the selfie.. pic.twitter.com/qYJDgiN6KT — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 19, 2020

'Brave girl'

Since shared the video has left everybody stunned and has been viewed over 5.5 thousand times. In addition, it has racked nearly 600 likes and a multitude of comments with users laughing the bear’s selfie game. One user wrote, “Wow.. look at the braveness of this girl.. not getting panic in such a situation is most important.. while another wrote, “I wonder how could someone take a selfie in such a situation. Yet another user rote, “Aaj kal puri dunia selfie ka dewaana hai, to ye bear kyun piche rahe” Yet another wrote, “जान जाए तो जाए। मरते मरते एक सेल्फी हो जाए? #deathpic".

Read: 45-year-old Man Killed By Bear In J&K's Ramban

Read: Andhra Pradesh: Sloth Bear Spotted Climbing Tree In Onkuluru Village

Reason why "Women live longer than men" — chinmay patnaik (@Iamchinmay10) July 19, 2020

🤣🤣 selfie important. — Sunil Kumar (@SunilKumar_SW) July 19, 2020

Is it real bear?? Iin childhood I heard a story of two friends, once in a forest they encountered by bear and then one climbed up on tree and another hold his breath ...Now I am confused about bear's characteristics :) — Rupali Pendalwar Hartalkar (@RupaliHartalkar) July 19, 2020

Wow.. look at the braveness of this girl.. not getting panic in such a situation in most important.. — Proud Indian 🇮🇳 (@enjoynams) July 19, 2020

I wonder how could someone take selfie in such a situation — sanjeev rao (@rao_sanjeev) July 19, 2020

Read: Video Of Bear Cubs Playfully Fighting Each Other Leaves Netizens In Awe; Watch

Read: Zac Efron's Fans Call Him ‘Daddy’ As He Goes Shirtless With Beard In 'Down To Earth'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.