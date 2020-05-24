Bear Scared Away After It Opens A Door Of Car; Watch Video

From lioness opening a moving car's door to a monkey flying Kite, animal behaviour is still a matter of curiosity for many psychologists. However, evidence from the past has proven that animals could successfully pull off a range of human activities. On similar lines, a bear was recently caught on camera as it opened the door of a parked car and was about to enter it when it was scared by humans.

A clip that is now circulating on social media shows a bear moving towards a grey coloured Mercedez car which can be seen parked in the middle of a road amid what seems like a forest. The 19-second clip then shows the bear opening the car's door as the car's owners watch it from a distance. However, they start yelling as soon as the bear tries to move inside the car. The clip ends with showing the bear eventually retrieving back to the forest.

Wildlife viewing is full of fun😊



Just wait for it..... pic.twitter.com/SQVX3FXGTI — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 24, 2020

'Could be fun'

The post was shared by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda who sarcastically wrote that wildlife watching could be “fun”. Since posted it has received over 7.5 k views and over 800 likes. However, the clip which pointed out at the “foolishness’ of the humans, got many furious.

Humans? It's best to stay at a safe distance ... Run away!!! 😂😂 — @ul V (@AttulV) May 24, 2020

Crazy hoomans 🙄 — मयंक तिवारी 🇮🇳 (@MayankTiwari011) May 24, 2020

Animals are simple, innocent & minimalist people. Adorable. 😘 — WHITE KNIGHT (@Made_in_IND) May 24, 2020

घर जाने के लिए रास्ते पर चल रहे हैं pic.twitter.com/hGJeEGlGEu — Bibhuti Bhusan Biswal (@bibhutisameer) May 24, 2020

Merc is not to its liking! — K L Rao (@loknathkona) May 24, 2020

Lagta Hain Bear (Ballu) ne driving ko seriously le liya Hain...😂🤣 — Poonam Dongre (@PoonamDongre2) May 24, 2020

In a similar incident, a clip of a lioness opening the door of Safari car left people with goosebumps. The bone-chilling incident happened when a family was watching a group of lionesses from their safari car in Africa. However, in a surprising move, one lioness got up and eventually moved towards the car. According to the clip, the lioness successfully managed to open the unlocked door of the car.

However, before the lioness could do anything, one of the passengers managed to shut it and lock it. The video was recently shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda who warned people that this could happen with anyone and asked them to maintain a safe distance from wild animals.

