Maharashtra: Bears Rescued From Well Using Ladder, Netizens Impressed

Forest officials and staff from Maharashtra's Gondia district are being lauded on social media after they successfully rescued two sloth bears that fell into an open well in Salekasa range. According to reports, the four-hour-long rescue operation resulted in the bears successfully coming out of the well before being released in the wild. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared a glimpse of the rescue operation where a bear can be seen climbing out of the well using a ladder.

Read: Maharashtra: Forest Dept Officials Rescue 5 Nilgais Out Of Ditch, Earn Respect On Internet

The video has garnered over 7,500 views and more than 650 likes since it was shared a few hours ago on Twitter. "Amidst the two gloomy news of Corona & Amphan we are navigating here, this cheered my heart. Officials and staff from Salekasa Range, Gondia, Maharashtra rescued two bears that had fallen in wells. All gratitude to these frontline green warriors," Susanta captioned the video. The post is receiving a lot of appreciation from netizens who are lauding the 'great job' done by forest officials.

Amidst the two gloomy news of Corona & Amphan we are navigating here, this cheered my heart. Officials and staff from Salekasa Range, Gondia, Maharashtra rescued two bears that had fallen in wells.



All gratitude to these frontline green warriors🙏 pic.twitter.com/MSasvjFYUj — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 20, 2020

Read: Leopard Spotted On The Streets In Hyderabad; Rescue Operations Underway

Netizens laud the rescuers

Great work 👏👏 — That Cricket Lover (@sramkumar45) May 20, 2020

Great job!! — Corbett Expert (@corbett_expert) May 20, 2020

Bless their hearts, very kind of them to carry out this rescue operation amidst all the chaos. — Anu Singh (@eagerbeaverAnu) May 20, 2020

Glad and god bless those rescuers. Still every single time the wells are always open and many such incidents do happen 😌 — Arrowhead 🏹🇮🇳 (@TigerKing28) May 20, 2020

Humanity is still alive.. — Divine Being (@DivineBeing7) May 20, 2020

Read: Karnataka: Elephant Rescued From Well With The Help Of Villagers, Watch Video

In another incident, a cattle-killing tiger was rescued after it was displaced from the forest boundaries and went near human habitation. The tiger was unable to carry the animals it was killing because of the injury and it had made its territory outside the forest near human habitation, said forest official T. Balachandra while talking to the press. The 4-year-old tiger had reportedly killed 20 cattle before it was captured by forest officials.

Read: Arunachal Village Sets Example, Rescues Wild Goral And Relocates It Back To Habitat

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.