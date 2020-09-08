'Come Here Bois': Bear Waves At Zoo Visitors To Get Food, Netizens Say 'he Wants Company'

A short video showing a bear waving to fetch food has left internet amused. Shared by Odisha Based IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the eight-second video clip shows a brown bear sitting on stairs leading to a waterbody in its enclosure. As the clip progresses, the giant animal could be seen waving at ‘somebody’ who then feeds him.

Not only does the animal successfully secures the food, but he also perfectly catches it in his mouth. In the caption, Nanda dished out a pun and wrote that the bear was looking for someone to have a bear. With over 80.7 thousand people already watched it, the video is doing rounds of the internet. While a whole lot of people have taken the opportunity to dish out punny comments, there are others who joked that they were on their way.

Bear looking for friends to have a beer... pic.twitter.com/z4Rxjqq8ob — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 7, 2020

Video wins internet

"Bear the pain of not being able to grill the beer and not able to drink #BeerWithBear," wrote a user. While another added, "What a guy! He don't need to even call. Imma land next to him with a crate of beers and some crispies. Duh, bear. You crazy man."

A hug from the guy could be the last one 🙈🙈 — Sampriti (Gautam Buddha Nagar) (@D_Sam86) September 7, 2020

Very sad. If that is a tin can that was thrown presumably in a zoo...or Safari park? Bears can't digest tin or plastic...was that really beer? — Karuna Sanghvi (@karunasanghvi) September 7, 2020

@mysteryborn_87 feel free to join for 🍻 😜 — 𝕾𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖚🦏 (@vidyarockzz11) September 7, 2020

i think he has already seen his friends and is calling them, come here bois, i'm here. — HEIL ZEUS (@Himu_zeus) September 8, 2020

Read: 'Found Brotherhood': Akshay Kumar Shares 'perfect Walk In The Park' With Bear Grylls

Read: Bears Coach Nagy Confirms Trubisky Will Be Starting QB

This comes days after a bear was rescued by the staff of Nilgiris North Range. Uploaded by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda, the video portrays the bravery of the staff members of the Nilgiris division. Applauding the ‘green soldiers’, the netizens have asked them to keep up the great work always.

The 52 seconds short clip shows a restless bear in a ditch, who is unable to come out of it. The staff members are seen standing just next to the ditch. As the video progressed, one of the staff members is seen placing a ladder diagonally, to help the bear get out of the ditch. Other members are seen holding burning logs to prevent themself from the beer. As soon as the ladder is thrown towards the beer, the staff members run away in order to protect themselves. During the end of the video, the beer makes his way out of the ditch, using the ladder and runs in the opposite direction from the staff members.

Read: Runner Gets Tapped On Leg By Black Bear In Canada, Escapes Unharmed

Read: Video: Bear Rescued By Nilgiris North Range Staff, Netizens Hail 'saviors' | WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.