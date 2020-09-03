Runner gets tapped on leg by black bear in Canada, escapes unharmed

The Coquitlam Crunch trail in British Columbia, Canada was forced to close down after a runner had a close encounter with a bear while on the trail. As per reports, the black bear surprised the runner as she was descending the trail. Upon seeing the bear, the runner froze in place and once the bear moved back a few steps, she was able to get past the animal with only a light tap from it.

The authorities that monitor and take care of the trail tweeted that the trail would be closed because of the black bear and all members of the public were also asked to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions as the bear could wander. They have also asked the public to report any bear sightings in the area so that the bears may be captured and safely relocated.

#BCCOS has closed the upper portion of the #Coquitlam Crunch trail after a runner was swatted on the leg by a black bear. The public is urged to be vigilant, take safety precautions and asked to report any bear sightings in the area to the #RAPP line. For tips, visit @wildsafebc pic.twitter.com/4PHPqnVdX1 — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) August 30, 2020

Fish attacks Canadian woman

In a similar incident, a muskellunge fish attacked a Canadian woman who was swimming in a lake. The incident reportedly occurred at the North Star Village along the Winnipeg River near Minaki, Ontario. The muskellunge fish managed to grab the swimmer and pulled her underwater.

The fish’s side to side movements after grabbing hold of the swimmer’s legs resulted in a large chunk of flesh from her leg to be torn off. After escaping from the fish’s grasp, the swimmer, Kim Driver, was helped by her husband and other people who were at the vicinity when the incident occurred. Muskellunge fish are said to be able to grow to lengths of 6 feet and can weigh close to 50 pounds.

And in another close class with nature, a video posted on Twitter showed a shark swimming dangerously close to unaware suffers somewhere of the coast of South Africa. Take a look at the chilling video below.\

Due to a high number of reported White Shark sightings and close encounters, NSRI are appealing to the public exercise caution along the Southern Cape coastline, in particular around the coastline of Plettenberg Bay and between Mossel Bay and Jeffreys Bay.https://t.co/IKbxE3tNhh pic.twitter.com/3uI02FGgSc — Sea Rescue South Africa (@NSRI) June 23, 2020

