Video: Bear Rescued By Nilgiris North Range Staff, Netizens Hail 'saviors' | WATCH

In a heartwarming video that has taken the internet by storm, a bear was rescued by the staff of Nilgiris North Range. Uploaded by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda, the video portrays the bravery of the staff members of the Nilgiris division. Applauding the ‘green soldiers’, the netizens have asked them to keep up the great work always.

Nilgiris staff members rescued the bear

The 52 seconds short clip shows a restless bear in a ditch, who is unable to come out of it. The staff members are seen standing just next to the ditch. As the video progressed, one of the staff members is seen placing a ladder diagonally, to help the bear get out of the ditch. Other members are seen holding burning logs to prevent themself from the beer. As soon as the ladder is thrown towards the beer, the staff members run away in order to protect themselves. During the end of the video, the beer makes his way out of the ditch, using the ladder and runs in the opposite direction from the staff members.

A bear rescued today by staff of nilgirs north range in Nilgiris division by placing a simple ladder in Doddabetta tea park area.

🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/3pnuJV4mbQ — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 30, 2020

Thrilled by the video, netizens bombarded the comment section. Uploaded on August 30, the video has invited nearly 6K views. It has managed to gather 791 likes and 99 Retweets and comments. Netizens have also Retweeted the video with their won caption.

