Coronavirus Live: Ronaldo, Pogba, LeBron And Other Global Superstars React On Twitter

The outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus disease has brought the whole world in a standstill. Coronavirus has now spread across most parts of the world and it can get worse if precautions are not taken. All the major footballing leagues around Europe have been suspended until further notice. Many footballers and staffs have tested positive for the disease and the respective organisations have decided to call-off the games for now. A number of football stars joined in the chorus after following the Coronavirus live updates, urging fans to be cautious going forward.

Also Read | Premier League Suspended: Aston Villa Donating 850 Lunch Boxes Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Many footballers have made sure to reach out to their fans to inform them about the precautions regarding the virus. Stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba have made the most of the situation by alerting their fans on how to take precautions. In their own way, they tried to make people aware of the deadly disease. Other global superstars like LeBron James and Virat Kohli also took to Twitter to express their feelings relating to the ongoing issue.

Also Read | Coronavirus In UK: Odion Ighalo, Scott McTominay Arrive At Carrington Wearing Masks

Football Suspended: Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and others alert fans

Coronavirus Live: Cristiano Ronaldo

Also Read | Coronavirus Hits LaLiga: 3 Ways How The Spanish Football Season Can End After Suspension

Coronavirus Live: Paul Pogba

Also Read | Coronavirus In France: Ligue 1, Ligue 2 Games Suspended After Covid-19 Crisis

Coronavirus Live: Mesut Ozil

Football does not matter right now. The health and wellbeing of everyone is far more important than everything else. Guys, take all the precautions you can - be mindful and considerate of everyone, especially those who are at high risk. 🙏🏼 #M1Ö (1/2) — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) March 13, 2020

Coronavirus Live: Cesc Fabregas

We MUST be responsible more than ever now. We all love and enjoy football, no one more than me, but health and safety for all of us MUST always come first 🙏🏻 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) March 11, 2020

Coronavirus Pandemic: Other known athletes

Coronavirus Live: NBA superstar LeBron James

Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020

Coronavirus Live: Team India captain, Virat Kohli