'Beautiful': Kerala Village Turns Pink With Extensive Flower Growth, Netizens Stunned

Kerala’s Kozhikode has turned pink with the extensive growth of an aquatic plant called the forked Fanwort blooms and netizens can’t stop praising the ‘mesmerising beauty’. Since the images from Avala Pandi, a village in Kerala’s Kozhikode were posted on social media, it has not only sparked the curiosity of thousands of people across the nation but many even compared the Southern state with Kashmir.

The photos show the pink-coloured invasive plant that has covered the area that belongs to the family Cabomba furcata and is known locally as ‘mullan payal’. The sudden “beautiful” sighting of flowers has not only become a source of income for several local vendors but has also become a tourist hotspot along with being the go-to-area for several party candidates who are contesting in the upcoming elections.

Amid the economic slowdown and severely impacted small businesses, the flowers have become a way for local vendors to earn money while the party candidates are using the phenomena as the backdrop to attract more votes.

Kerala: Forked Fanwort blooms in Kozhikode; people visit to see flowers of the aquatic plant.



‘Beautiful but not good’

Even though most internet users were seen awestruck by the magnificent growth of flowers, there were some who were quick to note that it was “not good” for the aquatic bodies. The invasive plant is not favourable to the water bodies that it spreads in. The Kerala village had witnessed the growth of the aquatic plant last year as well but it was still not as extensive as it was during November 2020. Therefore, nature’s beauty this year has left internet users astounded and even though it is not beneficial, some said it is “nice to look at”.

This plant not so good for the eco system it seems... — midhun sb (@midhunsb) November 24, 2020

It's used in aquariums too.... Its and invasive species — chomtuðŸ¯ (@NLCA33) November 24, 2020

Is it an invasive species? — Manoj Ramakrishnan (@Manojramkrish) November 24, 2020

While netizens are astonished by so many pink flowers in Kerala, one of the most iconic pink flower festivals in the world is the Cherry Blossom Festival in Japan. Tourists across the globe are attracted to Japan for the natural beauty of the pink blossoms also known as ‘sakura’. Hanami or ‘flower viewing’ is one of the most popular activities in the nation and is enjoyed not only by locals but also from people across the world.

