'Deeply Pained': Beed Police Bid Adieu To 'canine Companion' Who Solved 365 Cases

Maharashtra’s Beed district police paid ‘special tribute’ to its Braveheart canine named Rocky from the dog squad who passed away on August 15. The specially trained dog assisted the Beed Police force in solving over 365 cases. The police personnel gathered in large numbers to mourn and perform last rites and bid a heart-melting farewell to one of the police department’s favourite colleagues.

On its official Twitter handle, the Beed Police department wrote a sentimental message, saying, “At 4 pm today, Rocky, our canine companion and colleague passed away due to a long illness. He had helped in the solving of 365 cases. The Beed Police family is deeply pained by his demise. A tribute was paid to the brave dog.” Posting pictures of the dog the department mentioned that it was “deeply pained” by the passing away of their colleague.

We have lost an honest warrior who worked shoulder to shoulder with the police department. The news of his demise is moving. The performance of Rocky will always be remembered by me and will remain embedded in the minds of the Beed police force—Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh.

खांद्याला खांदा लावून काम करणारा एक प्रामाणिक योद्धा आम्ही रॉकीच्या जाण्याने गमावला आहे. त्यांच्या निधनाचे वृत्त मन हेलावून टाकणारे आहे. रॉकीने केलेली कामगिरी माझ्यासह बीड पोलीस दलाच्या मनात सदैव घर करून राहील. (३/३) pic.twitter.com/HUXS7fxahX — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) August 16, 2020

Read: Ernakulam Administration Takes over Mulanthuruthy Church With Police Help Amid Protests

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Asks 'English Easy?' With 5-point Post, Netizens Remember Iconic Dialogue

Internet pours empathetic messages

Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh, took to his Twitter handle to express condolences and pay heartfelt tribute. “A dog named Rocky from our Beed police force passed away tragically yesterday due to a long illness. I pray to God that his soul may have eternal peace,” he said. Further, he added that the vigilant police force dog assisted in operations such as Terrorist attacks, bomb disposal, bomb squads, crime-solving and meeting arrangements, and many more. He said that the dog squad of Maharashtra Police has a vital role in saving thousands of lives. Internet mourned the death of the canine and poured empathetic messages for the Police force as they said goodbye to the brave dog.

This shows really honesty and loyalty amazing farewell and outstanding love and respect towards ROCKY..

That we are understanding how he has service to police.. — Uma Rani (@UmaRani21514092) August 17, 2020

Whether rain, storm, sun or moon, Rocky has done his duty diligently & faithfully. The nation salutes him for his devotion to duty and exemplary service.

RIP. Om Shanti. — Prabhash Chandra (@pcchakravarty20) August 17, 2020

Alvida... Sad — Rameshwar Sonone (@SRameshwars) August 16, 2020

Rip rocky — Deepak Pujari (@DeepakP98466275) August 16, 2020

🙏🙏🌺🌺🌺 — Mahen Waghmare (@WaghMahen) August 16, 2020

💐💐💐😥😥😥 — Sapana Lonare (@LonareSapana) August 16, 2020

Salute — Abhijeet Zate ابھیجیت زاٹے (@AbhijeetZate1) August 17, 2020

Read: Video Of Man Breaking Stone Slabs Ends With Unexpected Twist, Netizens Say 'what A Legend'

Read: NASA Shares Picture Of 'eccentrically Shaped' Galaxy, Netizens Hope To See Aliens

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.