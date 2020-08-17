Video Of Man Breaking Stone Slabs Ends With Unexpected Twist, Netizens Say 'what A Legend'

A video with an unexpected twist is going viral on social media. The video features a man who is trying to break stone slabs using his hands. However, how he managed to accomplish this task, left the netizens stunned. Uploaded on Reddit, the video has been captioned as “maybe maybe maybe” and has left the netizens completely ‘bamboozled’.

The unexpected twist

The 15 seconds short clip begins with a man sitting in front of a few stone slabs which are placed on an elevated platform. Further into the video, the man is seen preparing himself to hit the stone slabs as he moves his hand behind in full force. The end of the video is accompanied by an unexpected twist where the man moves his empty hand behind his back but the hand comes forward with a hammer, using which he strikes and breaks the slabs into pieces.

Uploaded on August 16, the hilarious video has invited over 30K views with 194 comments. Netizens bombarded the comment section after watching the 'unexpected twist'. One user commented, "I’ve been bamboozled". Another user commented, "We've been schmeckledorfed!", to which one person said, "That's not even a word and I agree with you".

(Image Credits: Reddit/YoMamaScub)

