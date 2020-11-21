'Been A Sore Loser': Gigi Hadid Trolls Trump, Reminds Her Father Defeated Him 30 Years Ago

The American fashion icon Gigi Hadid attracted flak from MAGA supporters after she trolled the US President Donald Trump, saying, before Joe Biden, her dad defeated POTUS in real estate business. Gigi reposted a New York Times article still that declared Joe Biden’s projected victory which was shared by her half-sister Alana Hadid on her Instagram story.

“I feel like I can finally breathe! We did it! In the face of obstacles, more people than ever voted for this president Joe Biden,” Gigi’s sister wrote, tagging Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. “You have so much to overcome, but can’t wait for January! Lets get to work. Honk the Horn,” she continued.

Referring to the article’s headline, “Biden Beats Trump," the American supermodel wrote, “Joe Biden wasn’t the first person to defeat Donald Trump. Mohamed Hadid did it over 30 years ago”.

Gigi was making a reference to a deal bagged by her father, a Palestinian, American celebrity developer and architect Mohamed Hadid in 1986. The two real estate players had scrambled then to secure 88 acres of land in Aspen, Colorado. According to a report published by Colorado's local daily Aspen Times, Mohamed beat Trump as he bought the prime Aspen real estate out of foreclosure which included the Hans Cantrup empire by paying $57 million for the property.

In response to Gigi Hadid’s reshare, Alana wrote, “Bahahahahha. Word.” She further added, "let's not forget it's also not the first time Trump's been a sore loser (and a racist) as he then placed a cartoon in the paper of our dad leaving town on a camel."

Alana was referring to the year 1991 when their dad Mohamed Hadid expanded the real estate business to Los Angeles from Washington DC but soon, the then developer in transition, Donald Trump, who was a cut-throat competitor entered the state as well. However, in the middle of the recession debacle, a Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Craig Karlan ruled that Mohamed Hadid had to destroy his 30,000-square-foot Bel Air mansion after hearing scores of lawsuits filed against the Palestinian American real estate developer. Trump then allegedly published racist cartoons of Mohamed leaving the town on a camel with a Harem behind him.

Mohamed Hadid agreed

The newspaper called the payment a “vulture fund” despite the international financial crisis in the late 80s and early 90s. The deal set Mohamed’s foot into the Aspen market. Gigi's father furthermore went on to capitalize on deals that got him Ritz Carlton Aspen, present-day The St. Regis Aspen, the old Continental Inn now known as Hyatt Grand Aspen, and the Silver Circle Ice Rink. Then he moved to LA. Meanwhile, the former Colorado real estate dealer agreed, sharing some more articles with a caption, “Well 30 something years later.”

