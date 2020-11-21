Where Was 'A Place In The Sun' Filmed: Read To Know Where This 1951 Romance Film Was Shot

A Place In The Sun is a romantic drama released in 1951. The film is based on the novel titled An American Tragedy authored by Theodore Dreiser. The film stars Montgomery Clift, Elizabeth Taylor, and Shelley Winters in the lead roles.

The plot of A Place In The Sun revolves around the love triangle between a poor nephew, played by Clift, of a rich industrialist who falls in love with his co-worker, played by Taylor. They are both working in the factory set up by the industrialist. But later when he meets a rich socialite, played by Winters, he falls in love with her, too. If one wants to know where was A Place In The Sun filmed, this article provides all the information.

Here are the details of A Place In the Sun filming locations

Where was A Place In The Sun filmed?

According to IMDB, A Place In The Sun was filmed in California in the USA.

Lake Tahoe, California, USA

Some parts of the film A Place In The Sun were filmed at Lake Tahoe. It is located in California in the USA. It is one of the most beautiful of the A Place In The Sun filming locations. This lake sits at the border of California and Nevada and is known for its beaches and ski resorts. Famous movies like Top Gun: Maverick, Into the Wild and The American President have been shot here as well.

Echo Lake, California, USA

Some parts of the film A Place In The Sun were filmed at Echo Lake. It is located in California in the USA. It is one of the most picturesque of A Place In The Sun filming locations. Movies like Chinatown, Under The Silver Lake and Dead Again have been shot here.

Cascade Lake, California, USA

Some parts of the film A Place In The Sun were filmed at Cascade Lake. It is located in California in the USA as well. It is also located a mile away from Lake Tahoe. It is one of the most beautiful of A Place In The Sun filming locations. Movies like Rose-Marie, Lightnin’ and Straight From The Shoulder have been shot here.

