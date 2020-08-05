Beirut Blast: Pope Francis Prays For Victims After Deadly Explosion In Lebanon's Capital

On August 4, massive explosions rocked Lebanon's capital Beirut, which killed at least 100 and wounded more than 4000 people. After the explosion, Pope Francis prayed for Lebanon during the weekly General Audience. The pope said "let us pray for the victims and their families and let us pray for Lebanon" and asked the international community to help Lebanon overcome its internal crisis. He offered prayers for those who have died in the explosion and their families and asked that faithful to join him in praying for Lebanon.

National mourning

President of Lebanon, Michel Aoun has declared three-day national mourning, starting from August 4. He also called emergency meetings on the same day. A two-week state of emergency ought to be declared. Earlier Lebanon was fighting with coronavirus pandemic and financial crisis and after the blast, it faced a new blow. In August 5 statement by the Assembly of the Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land said they are following the tragic situation in Lebanon, with great concern and sorrow.

Massive explosions rocked Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday, August 4, damaging buildings and wounding hundreds of people as a giant cloud of smoke rose above the city. Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab stated that 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at a warehouse near the Beirut port exploded in the huge blast that killed at more than 70 people and injured over 3,000 in the Lebanese capital. Shocking visuals from the site of the explosion have caused a stir around the world as people witnessed the scope of the tragic incident in Beirut.

(Image Credit: AP)

