Beirut Blast: Lebanon To Investigate Possible 'external Interference'

Lebanon President Michel Aoun said that the investigation into the Beirut explosion would examine whether it was triggered by a bomb or other external inference. Aoun told local media that the cause of the blast has not yet been determined, suggesting a possibility of “external inference through a rocket or bomb or other act”.

The explosion rocked Lebanon’s capital and brought the city to a standstill for a moment, severely damaging buildings and establishments. According to the latest report, the incident has claimed at least 154 lives and injured more than 5,000 people. The Lebanese President said that the probe would also examine whether it happened to negligence or it was an accident.

Beirut’s governor Marwan Abboud had said that the damage due to the explosion in the city’s portside warehouse extended over half of Lebanon’s capital and up to 300,000 have been left homeless. Abboud added that the cost of damage from the blast is over $3 billion, as it has severely damaged buildings and establishments in the city.

Read: Beirut Blast: Pope Francis Sends Nearly $300,000 To Lebanon Church As 'initial Aid'

Read: Beirut Explosion: UN Calls For Independent Investigation As Death Toll Continues To Rise

UN allocates $15 million

Meanwhile, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that the agency has allocated $15 million to Lebanon after the massive explosion devastated the capital city. UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock released $6 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help the response to the Beirut port blast, bringing the total to $15 million after UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon released $9 million from the Lebanon Humanitarian Fund.

The funding will address primary health needs other urgent support to hospitals and provide shelter and food assistance to those most vulnerable affected by the explosion, and logistical support. Mark Lowcock, the Emergency Relief Coordinator and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, said in a statement that the blast ripped through a country already facing civil unrest, economic hardship, the coronavirus outbreak, and a heavy burden from the Syrian refugee crisis.

“Despite everything, the people of Lebanon have remained generous hosts to millions of Syrian refugees and a beacon of humanity for us all,” said Lowcock.

Read: Beirut Blast: UN Allocates $15 Million In Humanitarian Aid To Support Lebanon

Read: Beirut Blast: UN Spokesperson Says No Formal Request For Investigation Made By Lebanon