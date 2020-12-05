Belgian Restaurant Provides Meals In Camper Vans Amid COVID-19 Restrictions; See Pics

To serve people with the best food even amid the lockdown, a restaurant in Belgium called ‘Matthias and Sea’ has come up with the RV service. People can bring up their own vehicles or even rent one and enjoy their meal inside. Owner of the restaurant, Mattia Collu took to his Facebook handle and shared images of the same. In the caption, he mentioned people can rent vehicles and it will charge them only €25.

The images uploaded show a huge parking lot where many Rvs have been parking. The other image shows a corner, with the perfectly arranged table and dine in decor. In the caption, the owner wrote, “Matthias and sea takes you order via WhatsApp and brings you hot dishes back to your RV as if you were at the restaurant. Amazing time, 5 star service. Our parking lot (see photo) set up with palm trees gives you a tiny scenery. So want to eat at Matthias and Sea? It's possible, come with your RV!!! In addition you can enjoy our magnificent wine list at the catering rate! No risk of driving under wine, you sleep on the spot”. The restaurant offers to deliver inside the RV and collect it after the meal is done. Everything is done within the ‘delivery mode’. The caption says that the restaurant had already consulted Walcourt police and they are okay with this service as all the COVID standards are met. The caption also shares details to book an RV for those who do not have a vehicle.

Appreciating the efforts, netizens took over the comment section. The post has been shared as well by the netizens. "hello quick question how much can you eat in the motorhome?", asked a curious Facebook user. Netizens can also be seen tagging their friends on the post.

(Image Credits: Facebook/MattiaCollu)

