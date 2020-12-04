On Covid Vaccine, EU Hits Back After UK Minister Boasts 'our Regulators Are The Best'

After the UK became the first country in the world to authorise Pfizer-BioNTech's rigorously tested Covid-19 vaccine, Education Minister Gavin Williamson praised the British vaccine regulators by calling them the 'best in the world'. Reacting to this, European Union (EU) spokesperson Eric Mamer stated that although EU accepts that UK's regulators are 'very good', but it will not compare them to the rest of the world. Speaking further, Eric Mamer slammed Williamson by saying that it is not a 'football competition'.

Eric Mamer said, "We are of course absolutely convinced that the regulators in the United Kingdom are very good, but we are definitely not in the fame of comparing regulators from across the countries or comment on who is better. This is not a football competition, we are talking about the life and health of the people."

EU slams UK's Education Min claims over Covid vaccine

Slamming UK Minister Williamson's claim further, EU spokesperson said, 'we have a very developed system which is still applied to the UK in order to authorise medical products such as vaccine and then place them in the market.' Mamer also announced that the EU has also set up a technical brief later as it will help people understand how the process of authorizing any medical product works.

Mamer's response came after Williamson declared UK's medical regulators are the 'best in the world'. The Education Minister had said, 'Well, I just reckon that we work with the very best people in the country. We have the best medical regulators who are much better than French, Belgian, Americans and the rest of the world. It doesn't surprise me so much because we are a much better country in the world.'

Uk becomes 1st country to approve Covid vaccine

Help is on its way.



The MHRA has formally authorised the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for Covid-19.



The NHS stands ready to start vaccinating early next week.



The UK is the first country in the world to have a clinically approved vaccine for supply. — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) December 2, 2020

The UK on December 2 became the first country in the world to approve Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine candidate for widespread use. The British regulator, MHRA has said that the mRNA-based vaccine that has shown 95 per cent efficacy, is safe for mass roll out with immunisations in the country starting "early next week" among the high priority groups. Britain has reportedly already placed an order of 40 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to provide the double-dose immunisation to at least 20 million people.

