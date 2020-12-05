UK: ‘Sheepish Looking Guest’ Enters Hotel, Video Leaves Netizens Baffled

In an adorable video which has surfaced on the internet, a sheep enters a hotel in the United Kingdom and can be seen wandering here and there cluelessly. Premier Inn took to its official Facebook handle and shared the bizarre incident that took place at their Holyhead Hotel in Holyhead, north Wales, UK. In the caption of the video, the hotel calls the guest ‘sheepish’ as they wrote, “SPOTTED: One very sheepish looking guest!. Help us caption this and we'll let you know the baaaaaaahst one - you herd it here first…”.

The unexpcted guest

The 9 seconds short video clip begins with the camera first showing the reception area. The person filming the video is constantly moving. As the video progresses, the person shifts the focus to the lift lobby, where the white furred sheep can be seen standing cluelessly. ‘Oh My God’, a voice can be heard saying in the background. In the end, the sheep looks towards the camera. However, it refuses to move.

Uploaded on December 3, the video has managed to gather over 500 likes. On seeing the unexpected guest, netizens bombarded the comment section. "Excuse me, "ewe" can't get through that door without a swipe card, we take the security of our guests very seriously - it's no good trying to "ram it"!!", wrote a Facebook user, making a sarcastic remark. Another person wrote, "Just reading about Sidney in The Metro. So funny. A lot of animals, once they’d got past the electric doors and they shut behind them, would get in a panic. Sidney doesn’t seem at all bothered!".

(Image Credits: Facebook/PremierInn)

