‘Heads Up’: Bengaluru Police Spreads Cyber Fraud Awareness With 'Money Heist' Meme 

In a bid to spread awareness about cyber frauds, the Bengaluru City Police urged people not to share their OTP numbers with strangers with a meme inspired by the Netflix show Money Heist. While sharing the meme on Twitter, the police gave a ‘heads up’ to Bengaluru residents and asked them not to share their banking details with anyone. In the graphic, the text read, “Sharing your OTP with a stranger? What, have you not seen Money Heist?”.

Heads up! #Cyberfraud alert! Scams related to EMI postpone requests are doing rounds in the city. DO NOT share your banking details or OTP with anyone.

#StayAlert

#Cybersecurity #ArrestCorona pic.twitter.com/mx6NURYUlC — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) April 8, 2020

The graphic has a picture of a character wearing the Dali mask, which was used by the robbers in the popular Netflix series. The post by the Bengaluru Police soon went viral on various social media platforms. The post has received hundreds of likes and several comments. One user also suggested that they could have used a Jamtara reference, which is another Netflix series based on money fraud, instead of Money Heist.

One user wrote, “Bangalore police, why so cool?”. Another user added, “Professor have any plan..?”. “You guys must have mistaken Money Heist with Jamtara,” wrote another user.

Beware of a Daali. — Abhishek Jain (@abhi_ikey) April 9, 2020

@lacasadepapel ,some one is a big fan of money heist in SM account of @BlrCityPolice — Vijay Sriram Iyengar (@Sriram_sv) April 9, 2020

Coronavirus awareness

The Bengaluru police have been spreading awareness through various means. A few days back, the traffic police also shared a video on Twitter in which one could see a police officer wearing a helmet while making an announcement before a biker arrives on the scene. Soon after, a police officer wearing a helmet representing coronavirus sits pillion while another, with a similar helmet, runs up and begins troubling the man riding motorcycle. The rider is then made to wear the coronavirus helmet to signify that he is travelling away with the virus.

The hilarious skit to spread awareness also received thousands of praises from Twitter users. While some people called the idea ‘innovative’, others also said that it is “better than lathi charge and more effective”. Another said, “super message”.

