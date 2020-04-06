The Debate
Coronavirus: Wives Of CRPF Jawans In Bengaluru Sew Masks, Aprons; Netizens React

General News

Amid coronavirus, the wives of CRPF personnel in Bengaluru took to sewing masks and aprons for the needy, in their fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF jawans in Bengaluru sew masks, aprons

The novel Coronavirus outbreak has led to a situation of panic and fear among people, following a lockdown in many nations worldwide. However, during these dark times, many countries have fallen short of essential goods and items, raising an increase in demand of the same.

While the authorities have been trying, many kind people have been doing their bit, including the wifes of the Central Reserve Police Force officials. The ladies have selflessly decided to prepare masks, aprons and other essential goods in aiding to the nation's fight against Coronavirus. 

Wives of CRPF personnel at work

The National Institution for Transforming India, also known as NITI Aayog, posted a picture of the ladies working tirelessly, on their official Twitter account. In the post is a picture of a wife of one CRPF jawan working on her sewing machine in Bengaluru, for the nation. The post further explains the tireless efforts being put in by the ladies in their fight against COVID-19. The wives of the CRPF officials, have been sewing masks, aprons and other important items.

Read: Good News: Delhi Vet Student Feeds Stray Animals Amid Lockdown

Read: Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Donate 100% Bhaane's E-shop Revenue To Help Stray Animals; Read

Netizens impressed

Since posted, the tweet has garnered over 1,660 likes and has been retweeted by more than 270 people. Netizens were moved by the act of kindness displayed by the wives of the CRPF jawans. People not only appreciated and lauded not only the wives of the CRPF jawans but the jawans as well. 

Read: COVID-19 Crisis: US Denies Diverting Shipment Of Masks Bound For Germany

Read: 'Bigg Boss 13' Fame Hindustani Bhau Distributes Masks & Food, Says 'Duaa Mein Yaad Rakhna'

First Published:

