Bihar Quarantine Centre Opts For Music, Dance To Keep People Them Occupied

One of the most difficult parts of such an unprecedented situation is the panic and anxiety among people. A Bihar quarantine centre has just the right way to deal with such unsettling emotions amongst people. A newly viral video shows people in Juafar quarantine centre dancing their woes away while they practice social distancing.

Music and dance to help people relax in quarantine centres

A video recently surfaced on social media showing people at a quarantine centre in Bihar dancing to some music while also maintaining proper distance between each other. In the video posted, people could be seen gathered in the common ground of Juafar Quarantine centre in Siwan. A person could be seen guiding them all while the rest were following him while the song ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ from Border plays in the background. The video is being retweeted by netizens who can be seen appreciating the initiative and the way it has been executed.

The video was tweeted by Uttar Pradesh Police officer Rahul Srivastav, who called the entire scenario a “Covidance”. He also wrote in the caption for the post that the residents of the Juafar Quarantine Centre in Siwan in Bihar have a new of keeping their spirits up, which is through song, music, and dance. He appreciated their efforts as such a move has a high possibility of calming down people, and in the past, has been proven effective in many ways. There have also been reports about patients not responding well to any kind of treatment in case they are extremely stressed or panicking. Such small practices and measures will help their mind distract from the stressful situation that they are in. Have a look at the video with all the details on Twitter here.

Migrant labourers have returned to their homes in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in huge numbers. Shamik trains and various buses have arrived in the state in the past month, dropping off migrant workers from around the country. A few people also reached back home after marching and covering miles when they did not find an alternative during the COVID-19 lockdown. According to various reports, around ten lakh people have returned to the state in the past few months.

Image Courtesy: Rahul Srivastav Twitter

