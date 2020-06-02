Alia Bhatt's 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' Is A Must-watch During Quarantine; Read Why

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is one of the iconic films of 2017. The cast of the film includes Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The plot of the movie is about Badri, who is from a rich family. He meets a girl named Vaidehi at a wedding and falls in love with her. The story follows their love saga and how they finally reunite. Check out some reasons to watch this romantic-comedy movie.

ALSO READ | Only Alia Bhatt's True Fan Will Know The Name Of Her Maternal Grandmother

Three reasons to watch Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania spin-off

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is not exactly a sequel to Humpty Sharma Ki Dukhania. Instead, it is a spin-off of the first part. It is a perfect family entertainment film. Shashank Khaitan has directed and written the romantic comedy film. The film features Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Rituraj Singh, Yash Sinha, Shweta Basu Prasad, Gaurav Pandey, Aparshakti Khurana, Sahil Vaid and Swanand Kirkire.

ALSO READ | Before 'SOTY', Alia Bhatt Made Her Debut Aschild Artist With This Film

Bollywood hit film

The film was a commercial success and it reportedly earned over ₹1.90 billion worldwide at the box office. The film also comes under the list of highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2017. It has also earned a Tomatometer score of 80 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was also nominated in eight categories at the Filmfare Awards.

ALSO READ | Did You Know Alia Bhatt Is Not Only A Talented Actor & Singer But Also A Charcoal Painter?

Melodious music

The three dance numbers from Badrinath Ki Dulhania include Tamma Tamma Again, Aashiq Surrender Hua and Badri Ki Dulhania. These songs have been topping the music charts and have become three of the most loved songs of all time. The other songs that are Roke Na Ruke Naina and Humsafar sung by Arijit Singh and Akhil Sachdeva respectively have also been fan favourite songs from the film.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt's Challenging Behind-the-scenes Moments From 'Student Of The Year'

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's third collaboration

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt made their debut in Bollywood together. After featuring in Student of The Year, they come together for Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and the audience simply loved their on-screen chemistry. Badrinath Ki Dulhania is just another reason to see both the actors onscreen once again.

Check out its trailer here.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.