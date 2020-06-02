Ileana D’Cruz Talks About Prioritising Mental Health And Her Life In Quarantine

Ileana D'Cruz has impressed her fans with her acting and her screen presence in her latest movie Pagalpanti. Many credited her for her role in the movie Barfi and added that her versatile choices in the role are quite refreshing. In an interview with an entertainment portal, she spoke about the importance of mental health.

ALSO READ: Ileana D'Cruz Shows How She Is 'avoiding People' With A Stunning Underwater Picture

Ileana D’Cruz talks about mental health

Ileana D’Cruz states that irrespective of the coronavirus pandemic, mental health is important. She further added that she is a staunch believer that one should prioritise mental health over physical well-being any day. Ileana D’Cruz believes that sharing what is in one’s heart helps for mental well-being.

Ileana D’Cruz also adds that she has a stellar support system in terms of her family and her friends and hence the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has not been so brutal on her. She also adds that just having someone who listens to you can make a huge difference. Ileana D’Cruz gives her fans a tip as to how can a person cope up with gloomy days. She believes that having a virtual chat with a therapist can also be of immense use.

ALSO READ: Ileana D'Cruz Enjoys Fun Workout Session While Experimenting With Instagram Filters

While talking about adjusting to the new normal post lockdown, Ileana D’Cruz states that she would communicate with her family more frequently and clean up her house more often. She also stated that she would push herself to cook recipes and be immensely grateful for the little things. Ileana D’Cruz mentioned that the lockdown has taught her not to take life for granted. Ileana D’Cruz also feels that people are resilient and will overcome the pandemic.

Ileana D’Cruz spoke about following the rules post lockdown very seriously. She said that safety is of utmost importance to her. She also stated that she will continue to do things that she has started in the lockdown.

ALSO READ: Ileana D'Cruz Thinks She Might Have An 'alternate' Career Option, Here's What It Is

Ileana D’Cruz talks about coronavirus pandemic and lockdown

While talking about her time in lockdown, Ileana D’Cruz states that she did not realise how the days went by. She said that she is used to staying on her own and doing her own chores. Ileana D’Cruz added that she has been decorating as well as decluttering her house. She further added that she has been making pieces of art and is also cooking a lot in the lockdown.

Ileana D’Cruz stated that she has been working out at home and that the lockdown has made her realise that she does not need a gym. The home workout has been working out well for her, she claims. However, she said that she misses her family but is grateful that they are safe in the United States of America.

ALSO READ: Ileana D'Cruz Shares A Throwback Picture From Her London Trip; Check It Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.