Bizarre Moving Creature Found In Texas, Netizens Say 'looks Like Blob'

A video shared by Texas Parks and Wildlife on Facebook shows an uncanny sea creature moving on the palm of a person. Uploaded first, the authorities and netizens were completely unaware about what the slimy blob like creature is. However, later, the official Facebook handle of Coastal Fisheries - Texas Parks and Wildlife confirmed that this is a sea hare that crawls by lifting the front end of the foot.

Can you identify the strange creature?

The 14 seconds short video clip shows the creature sitting on a palm when it suddenly starts moving. As the video progresses, the creature also makes an uneasy squirm. According to the Coastal Fisheries - Texas Parks and Wildlife, the creature, identified as a sea hare was found this week in Nighthawk Bay in the Upper Laguna Madre. According to the caption of thee video, the sea hare moves like an inchworm as the captions says, “Sea hares crawl by lifting the front end of the foot and stretching it forward on the ground and then moving the rest of its body up - much like an inch worm!”.

Stunned by the appearance of the sea hare, one Facebook user made a remark as he said, "Looks like something from the series “Stranger Things". The video has gathered 86 reactions and 25 comments. Another Facebook User wrote, "This would scar me for life if I just randomly found one. I had no idea they existed!".

In another incident, netizens on Twitter were left amazed and fascinated after a video of a weird black creature went viral on the micro-blogging platform. The weird-looking creature is being linked with the Spider-Man-based supervillain Venom by Tweeples. The video was shared by a user named 'sunnyarkade' who asked the internet if they know what it is. In the video, the strange black creature can be seen squirming as someone in the background pokes it with a knife. The video has attracted a lot of reactions from netizens who shared memes and GIFs as answers to the question. Many took to the post to share pictures of Venom as they felt that the creature resembled a lot with the Marvel supervillain who featured in Spider-Man and other movies.

(Image Credits: Facebook/TexasParksAndWildlife)

