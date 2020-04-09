Video Of Strange-looking Creature Breaks Internet, Netizens Link It With Marvel's Venom

Netizens on Twitter were left amazed and fascinated after a video of a weird black creature went viral on the micro-blogging platform. The weird-looking creature is being linked with the Spider-Man-based supervillain Venom by Tweeples. The video was shared by a user named 'sunnyarkade' who asked the internet if they know what it is. The 14-second-long video has garnered more than 19.5 million views since it was shared on April 2.

In the video, the strange black creature can be seen squirming as someone in the background pokes it with a knife. The video has attracted a lot of reactions from netizens who shared memes and GIFs as answers to the question. Many took to the post to share pictures of Venom as they felt that the creature resembled a lot with the Marvel supervillain who featured in Spider-Man and other movies. The video came at a time when the world is battling the novel coronavirus outbreak, so it was highly expected that the internet will mention the disease. Some users called the strange black mass COVID-19.

The viral video

Anybody know what this is? pic.twitter.com/B2dQLTm4td — non essential (@sunnyarkade) April 2, 2020

pic.twitter.com/YpU6gYsA1K — ICG Series X Day One baby! (@IronClawGaming) April 3, 2020

However, not everyone was taking it as a joke, thanks to some, it is now known that the creature is a highly toxic bootlace worm and can grow up to 55 metres long. The creature sometimes joins each other, tangled together to make a bigger version of themselves. It can be mostly found in Sweden's West coast, and Norway's coast, and also on Britain's coast.

The highly toxic bootlace worm. It can grow up to 55m long — Gezel Steph (@iamgezel_) April 2, 2020

