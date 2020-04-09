The Debate
Video Of Strange-looking Creature Breaks Internet, Netizens Link It With Marvel's Venom

What’s Viral

The weird-looking creature is being likened with the Spider-Man-based supervillain Venom by Tweeples. The video was shared by a user named 'sunnyarkade'.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

Netizens on Twitter were left amazed and fascinated after a video of a weird black creature went viral on the micro-blogging platform. The weird-looking creature is being linked with the Spider-Man-based supervillain Venom by Tweeples. The video was shared by a user named 'sunnyarkade' who asked the internet if they know what it is. The 14-second-long video has garnered more than 19.5 million views since it was shared on April 2. 

Read: Video Of Two Kookaburra Birds Laughing Breaks Internet, Netizens Amused

In the video, the strange black creature can be seen squirming as someone in the background pokes it with a knife. The video has attracted a lot of reactions from netizens who shared memes and GIFs as answers to the question. Many took to the post to share pictures of Venom as they felt that the creature resembled a lot with the Marvel supervillain who featured in Spider-Man and other movies. The video came at a time when the world is battling the novel coronavirus outbreak, so it was highly expected that the internet will mention the disease. Some users called the strange black mass COVID-19. 

The viral video

Read: Good News: 97-year-old World War II Navy Pilot Dances To Justin Timberlake's Track

Read: Coronavirus Deaths In US Projected To Come Down, People Fear Undercount

However, not everyone was taking it as a joke, thanks to some, it is now known that the creature is a highly toxic bootlace worm and can grow up to 55 metres long. The creature sometimes joins each other, tangled together to make a bigger version of themselves. It can be mostly found in Sweden's West coast, and Norway's coast, and also on Britain's coast. 

Read: 'Hero' Robots Helping Medical Staff Fight Coronavirus Pandemic Across The World

 

 

First Published:
