Goa: Black Panther Spotted In A Sanctuary Reminds Netizens Of 'Bagheera' From Jungle Book

A picture of a black panther, a unique black leopard species, sighted at a sanctuary in Goa has reminded the internet of ‘Bagheera’ from Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book. Walking majestically in the wild in a shiny melanised coat the predator was recorded in the camera at Patiem Beat of Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary, South Goa. The picture, that now has over 2.7k likes was shared by CM Pramod Sawant on his official Twitter handle.

A great glimpse of Goa's rich wildlife. Black Panther camera trapped at Patiem Beat of Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary. pic.twitter.com/p7IVuHDLP1 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 6, 2020

Spotted in 'Tiger dominated' area

According to reports, a senior forest department official said that the forest authorities were investigating whether the black panther is alone species or there was a clan that roamed in the tiger dominated area. The predator could be seen lurking near the pond in what seemed liked to quench thirst when the camera captured the sighting. “Good numbers of black Panthers are getting spotted recently very good sign for our beautiful wildlife,” wrote a user. “Whoa, look at the black shining velvety fur,” wrote another user surprised, while making a heart emoji. “Bagheera Return,” wrote the third. “Bagheera,” wrote the fourth.

Bagira ❤ — Priyanka (@iampriyanka09) May 6, 2020

Welcome to Goa Bagira — Amar Deshmukh (@legendsachinfan) May 6, 2020

Wow sir😱 — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) May 6, 2020

Great picture of black panther. It reminds me of the famous cartoon character Bhagheera. — Ramani Kalyanasundaram 🇮🇳 (@RamaniKSundaram) May 7, 2020

Wat a beautiful Animal...!!! — 💢♥️Imam of Biryani Red Zone Wale♥️💢 (@ImamofBiryani) May 7, 2020

Just Wow ! One of rarest endangered species. — Milan (@i_m_milan_) May 7, 2020

Cool — Viola (@Viola94740823) May 6, 2020

