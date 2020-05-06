FedEx driver surprises girl with cupcakes on her birthday, netizens call him 'angel'

Despite claiming the lives of thousands of people, the coronavirus pandemic has done one thing good- it has brought out the kindness in the humankind. Giving testimony to this is the recent incident, that involves a FexEx driver giving cupcakes to a girl on knowing that it was her birthday. Pictures of the incident were shared on social media by the young girl's mother, who goes by the username Mrs Paternoster and has garnered over 176.8k likes since and 27.4k retweets since posted.

Ok @FedEx our driver deserves a bonus! He realized it was our daughter's birthday & went to @DairyQueen to get her ice cream cupcakes. He said "I just wanted to do this because if we weren't in this situation, she'd be celebrating with friends." I'm not crying. You're crying! 😭 pic.twitter.com/BqoMbyC3G1 — Mrs. Paternoster (@Mrs_ConCon1787) April 30, 2020

'Self Less'

According to reports, the FedEx employee, Jordan Price who was at Paternoster's home to deliver courier learned that it was their daughter Emma's birthday. He then went a step ahead to surprise her with ice cream cupcakes. Later, he made another round of the house and was left stunned on hearing that his generous gesture has garnered over eight thousand comments of appreciation from people online.

UPDATE: Mr. Price stopped by and we got to thank him. I hope you enjoy this as much as I did. Our hearts are full and we feel so blessed to have the best @FedEx delivery man in the world! ❤️🤗❤️🙌 pic.twitter.com/JFw2s2Wfdt — Mrs. Paternoster (@Mrs_ConCon1787) May 5, 2020

