Dog Puts Goldfishes Back In Water To Save Their Lives, Netizens Call Him 'good Boy'

A golden retriever is being hailed as a ‘good boy’ as he saved the lives of two goldfish who probably jumped out of the water bowl. The video shared on Twitter shows the adorable dog picking up the goldfishes, lying on the floor, with its mouth and putting it back in the fishbowl.

My Heart ❤ Melt To See This . pic.twitter.com/KNCBVj8oEq — Sanjay Sharma (@Im_Sanju_Ss) April 1, 2020

'Goldfish retriever'

The 25-second video clip has now become an internet sensation as it has already been viewed more than 40,000 times. With nearly 4,500 likes, the clip has left several netizens in awe. While some called the golden retriever a ‘good boy’, others also questioned why the fishes were on the floor in the first place. Several netizens even questioned why the human, who was filming the video, helped the fishes.

One internet user wrote, “I need answers....why are the fish on the ground”. Another added, “A person is holding the camera, and goldfish are on the floor, dying? Good dog, but, twisted human”. “‘GOLDFISH RETRIEVER’ fixed it,” wrote another”.

Thats a good boy — murphyboy (@murphyboy_) May 5, 2020

Smh... how did they get on the floor in the first place though? He knew he had to save those fishies with his mischievous self! Lol — AAB_06 (@AAB_100683) May 5, 2020

Pup is a NATURAL Lifeguard!! 😎👍🏾😂 — Daryll Benjamin (@DaryllBenjamin) May 5, 2020

Well ... that good boy is a GOLDEN RETRIEVER. — Hambleton (@virtualham) May 5, 2020

OK! A video of a dog rescuing fish and putting them back into a bowl - kudos to the dog. The person behind the camera, however, I have to ask: What cruel ba****d put the goldfish on the floor in the first place just to capture this video? — MartinJKeatings (@MartinJKeatings) May 5, 2020

And why there's a person film instead of helping? — Soothy (@Wllflwer) April 1, 2020

