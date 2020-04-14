Mumbai: BMC Converts MMRDA Grounds In BKC Into Wholesale Market That Operates At Night

In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra, MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) Grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai have been converted into a wholesale market that operates from 10 pm at night to 6 am in the morning. According to media reports, the decision was taken by the government and the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) after the APMC’s main wholesale market in Vashi was shut down as a trader tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Big markets temporarily closed in Mumbai

This move of supplying the agriculture produce directly into the city could help ease price pressures on vegetables as the Vashi APMC market was the primary supplier of agriculture produce to the Mumbai metropolitan region. Several other big markets in the city have been temporarily shifted to other places to practise social distancing.

The BMC has shut the Dadar market and shifted it to various locations in the city and, as of now, the new markets are being held at Somaiya Ground, Sion; MMRDA's exhibition ground, BKC; Octroi Naka, Mulund; and Octroi Naka, Dahisar.

Meanwhile, the wholesale markets within APMC, Vashi, will reopen from Wednesday with certain restrictions, including no entry to retail buyers. The regulations issued by the APMC direct that a distance of at least one metre be maintained while loading and unloading the produce.

Coronavirus crisis in Maharashtra

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra on Monday crossed the 2000-mark, with 352 more people, including 242 from Mumbai, testing positive for the novel coronavirus infection, a Health department official said. While the number of total cases has gone up to 2334, the COVID-19 death toll increased to 160 with 11 more people succumbing to the infection on Monday.

READ | Navi Mumbai's APMC market set to resume operations from April 15 amid lockdown

Notably, Maharashtra had crossed the 1000-mark of COVID-19 cases on April 7. The country's financial capital now alone accounts for 1540 COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths, he said. Across the state, a total of 229 people have so far been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the viral infection.

READ | Maha govt orders APMC to re-open Vashi market in 2 days, warns action under Epidemics Act

The 11 fresh deaths were reported from the worst-hit Mumbai (9) while one death each was reported from Mira-Bhayandar region near Mumbai and Pimpri Chinchwad near Pune, the official said. Among the 11 deceased, eight patients were suffering from diabetes, asthma and heart disease, he added.

READ | APMC Market partially shut after a trader tests positive for COVID-19

According to the update of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 9,352 on Monday.

READ | Panvel collector orders APMC to keep Vashi market open amid lockdown; warns legal action

(With PTI inputs)