The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Bollywood Memes This Week That Will Help You Beat Your Weekend Blues

What’s Viral

Memes are known to be one of the laughter antidotes. Here’s taking a look at Bollywood memes this week that will leave your stomach hurting due to laughter.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
bollywood memes this week

Many people in India are currently panicking and are worried due to lockdown. However, Bollywood celebrities are coming together through social media and urging fans to calm down during the pandemic. Celebs have also been sharing a few productive tasks to do that will help people keep busy during the day. Not just that, celebs have also been entertaining fans with some funny memes that will leave you in splits.

Bollywood celebs like Anupam Kher, Nora Fatehi are trying to brighten up the mood of fans with their funny memes. And it is not just celebs, many other meme account users have also been sharing hilarious memes through the week. Here’s taking a look at Bollywood memes this week that will leave you in splits.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

 

bollywood memes this week anupam kher's memes nora fatehi's memes

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Eros Now (@erosnow) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Meme Bazaar (@_memebazaar__) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Meme Mafia 101 (@mememafia101) on

Also read | Thalapathy Vijay's Film 'Master' Trends On Twitter After Fans Share Hilarious Memes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lola Tash and Nicole Argiris (@mytherapistsays) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MEMES❤️ PHOTOGRAPHY (@_mr.clicker) on

Also read | Best Ludo King Memes To Share With Friends During Lockdown

Also read | Nora Fatehi Does Not Shy Away From Posting Memes On Herself On Her Social Media

The Bollywood memes this week by Anupam Kher, Nora Fatehi and other memes pages are sure to brighten up your weekend. As some of the memes will make you feel nostalgic, while the memes are very relatable to the current situation.  

Also read | Bollywood Quarantine Memes To Uplift Your Mood During The COVID-19 Lockdown

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Raghuram Rajan
'PUT IT TO WORK'
Coronavirus
COVID-19: DEATH TOLL RISES TO 239
Telangana
TELANGANA GOVT ASKS FOR TEX RELIEF
karnataka
KARNATAKA BJP MLA BREACHES LOCKDOWN
Virat Kohli
VIRAT KOHLI SALUTES DELHI POLICE
IMF
IMF ROPES IN FORMER RAGHURAM RAJAN