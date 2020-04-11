Bollywood Memes This Week That Will Help You Beat Your Weekend Blues

Many people in India are currently panicking and are worried due to lockdown. However, Bollywood celebrities are coming together through social media and urging fans to calm down during the pandemic. Celebs have also been sharing a few productive tasks to do that will help people keep busy during the day. Not just that, celebs have also been entertaining fans with some funny memes that will leave you in splits.

Bollywood celebs like Anupam Kher, Nora Fatehi are trying to brighten up the mood of fans with their funny memes. And it is not just celebs, many other meme account users have also been sharing hilarious memes through the week. Here’s taking a look at Bollywood memes this week that will leave you in splits.

Also read | Thalapathy Vijay's Film 'Master' Trends On Twitter After Fans Share Hilarious Memes

Also read | Best Ludo King Memes To Share With Friends During Lockdown

Also read | Nora Fatehi Does Not Shy Away From Posting Memes On Herself On Her Social Media

Me when someone asks what day it is pic.twitter.com/1lhUh4eRUh — John Robert Allman (@Johnny_Allman) March 29, 2020

The Bollywood memes this week by Anupam Kher, Nora Fatehi and other memes pages are sure to brighten up your weekend. As some of the memes will make you feel nostalgic, while the memes are very relatable to the current situation.

Also read | Bollywood Quarantine Memes To Uplift Your Mood During The COVID-19 Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.