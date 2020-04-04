Nora Fatehi Does Not Shy Away From Posting Memes On Herself On Her Social Media

Nora Fatehi is one of the finest dancers and an emerging actor in Bollywood. She was last seen in the film Street Dancer 3D (2020). In the movie, Nora Fatehi's dance moves in the song Garmi was highly appreciated by many but on the other hand, the song also started a meme fest online. There have been several memes that mocked Nora Fatehi's dance moves. In an interview with a media publication, Nora Fatehi recently revealed that she does not get offended by any of these memes. In fact, lately, Nora Fatehi is seen posting memes on herself on her social media official handle. Read ahead to know more-

Nora Fatehi posts memes about herself on her official social media handle

Nora Fatehi recently told a media portal that she thinks she is a meme queen. She also added that she likes to post these memes on her social media stories. Nora Fatehi mentioned that she does not get affected by the memes because these memes are supposed to be funny. She takes these memes and jokes in her stride as she believes she has a comic streak herself. Nora Fatehi also revealed that someone told her that if one becomes a meme, then they have made it big.

On the work front

Nora Fatehi moved from Canada to India because she wanted to act in Bollywood movies. Nora Fatehi is popularly known for her fantastic dance moves in Bollywood and Punjabi dance numbers. On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in the dance film Street Dancer 3D (2020). In the film, Nora Fatehi shared screen space with Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Prabhudheva. The film received a great response from the audience. Nora Fatehi will be next seen in the film Bhuj: The Pride of India. The release date of the film has not been finalised yet.

