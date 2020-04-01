Twitter Can't Stop Laughing As Boss Accidentally Turns Into A 'potato' On Team Video Call

Only recently, a picture of a company's conference call has unexpectedly gone viral on Twitter that depicts a boss turning into a potato with just her eyes and lips visible on the vegetable. As per reports, it is one of the hilarious filters that the video calling app offers, but happens in disguise. Moreover, the boss, Lizet Ocampo, who turned to a 'potato boss' couldn’t undo it, sparking some glee amidst an important conversation between her and the employees.

A boss accidentally turns into a potato on a video call

A Twitter post that shows her unplanned makeover has become viral, making it the talk of the social platform. “My boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off,” reads the viral tweet by Rach Clegg on Twitter.

my boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting pic.twitter.com/uHLgJUOsXk — Rach (@PettyClegg) March 30, 2020

This unintentional incident has sparked a trial of memes enlightening a burst of much-needed laughter during the Coronavirus outbreak in the USA. Interestingly, the potato boss has taken the memes sportingly and tweeted, "I yam potato boss (sic)". She also posted another gif of herself as the potato boss with a crown twinkling on her head. Check it out.

I yam potato boss. You should see me in a crown, right @billieeilish? I yam glad this is making folks laugh at this time. Please stay planted at home and safe! For more needed laughs, follow my favorite comedian @cristela9 . Potate out. #HASHtag #PotatoBoss https://t.co/OxpidZc921 — LizetOcampo (@mlizetocampo) March 31, 2020

You should see me in a crown, right @finneas?#HASHtag #PotatoBoss



For more laughs and enjoyment during this time, check out my new favorite podcast “We Bought a House” with @finneas and @ClaudiaSulewski pic.twitter.com/OIl7rdVYug — LizetOcampo (@mlizetocampo) March 31, 2020

Twitter reacts on potato boss

Me waiting Corona nightmare to end pic.twitter.com/M3gviR9Vx0 — amal🕊🇬🇧 (@Lola87362352) March 31, 2020

This made me laugh. This made me laugh even harder when I was still thinking about it an hour later in a store and everyone was looking at me.

😂😂😂😂 — Cate (@Cate__Johnson) March 31, 2020

Sorry I had to make this joke pic.twitter.com/87E6vZHoNg — Don Maraio (@Don_Maraio) March 31, 2020

I LOVE SO MUCH that you turned yourself into a potato and that you’re making references of Billie & finneas 😂😂😂 you are truly a queen — M. (@b1tchesbroken) March 31, 2020

I so needed this laugh. Your potato boss is lifting the spirits of a nation! 😂 — Shelli Poole (@arkansasshelli) March 31, 2020

For the unversed, with the increasing cases of Coronavirus in USA, employees are pledged to carry on with their work from their respective homes. As per reports, the COIVD-19 virus has infected about 185,000 people in the USA creating a tense situation in the country. And hence, people are advised to be home and practise quarantine and distancing.

