Twitter Can't Stop Laughing As Boss Accidentally Turns Into A 'potato' On Team Video Call

What’s Viral

A hilarious Twitter post on how a boss accidentally turns into a potato on a video call has gone massively viral on the internet. Here's everything about it.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
twitter

Only recently, a picture of a company's conference call has unexpectedly gone viral on Twitter that depicts a boss turning into a potato with just her eyes and lips visible on the vegetable. As per reports, it is one of the hilarious filters that the video calling app offers, but happens in disguise. Moreover, the boss, Lizet Ocampo, who turned to a 'potato boss' couldn’t undo it, sparking some glee amidst an important conversation between her and the employees.

A boss accidentally turns into a potato on a video call 

A Twitter post that shows her unplanned makeover has become viral, making it the talk of the social platform. “My boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off,” reads the viral tweet by Rach Clegg on Twitter. 

Also Read | Aakash Chopra reveals his favorite moment in Indian jersey during Q&A session on Twitter

This unintentional incident has sparked a trial of memes enlightening a burst of much-needed laughter during the Coronavirus outbreak in the USA. Interestingly, the potato boss has taken the memes sportingly and tweeted, "I yam potato boss (sic)". She also posted another gif of herself as the potato boss with a crown twinkling on her head. Check it out. 

Twitter reacts on potato boss

 Also Read | Trump's doctor: 'Hid cauliflowers in his mashed potatoes to make him eat healthy'

For the unversed, with the increasing cases of Coronavirus in USA, employees are pledged to carry on with their work from their respective homes. As per reports, the COIVD-19 virus has infected about 185,000 people in the USA creating a tense situation in the country. And hence, people are advised to be home and practise quarantine and distancing. 

Also Read | Red Bull manager wanted F1 drivers to be infected with coronavirus; Twitter reacts

Also Read | Twitter removes Jair Bolsonaro's posts citing public health information violation

 

 

First Published:

