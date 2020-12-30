Boston Dynamics Robots Shake A Leg To Celebrate New Year; Watch Amazing Dance Video

2020 is easily the grimmest year of this century and most people want it gone already, particularly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected more than 100 million lives across the globe. Boston Dynamics, an American robotics company, recently shared a video of their in-house-developed robots dancing to celebrate the start of what they hope will be a happier year. The video features the famous humanoid robot Atlas, the dog robot Spot, and Handle, which is a single mechanical arm designed to move things.

'Do You Love Me'

In the 3-minute-long video, the robots can be seen dancing to the tunes of 'Do You Love Me' by The Contours. The video starts with one Atlas robot dancing alone before it joined by its partner. When the camera zooms out and pans further, Spot can be seen joining the two humanoids and matching steps. Towards the end of the video, Handle joins the other three robots and adds its own move to the song. The video has been shared by Boston Dynamics on its YouTube channel. It garnered more than a million views within an hour of being shared online.

What?



Check out Boston Dynamic's ATLAS robots dancing to The Contours - "Do You Love Me".



We're doomed...

The eye-opening coordination of the robots has left many on social media absolutely amazed, including tech billionaire and founder of Tesla Elon Musk, who wrote while sharing the video that "it is not CGI". Some also shared their own memes and jokes, adding extra spice to the video.

This is not CGI

How 'bout a 90s metal remix pic.twitter.com/AxQoXubl0U — MayNerd 💀👽❄️ (@maynerdrules) December 29, 2020

Never be able to match the precision and grace of human dancing pic.twitter.com/DULf2JMewP — (Quadrillionaire)^4 (@ABargler) December 29, 2020

Getting better and better in a kinda scary way 🤨 pic.twitter.com/fl63ikgmU2 — DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) December 29, 2020

Boston Dynamics is known for designing highly-mobile AI robots with the most famous being Spot, BigDog, Cheetah, LittleDog, Atlas, and Handle. The company was founded in 1992 as a spin-off of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Hyundai Motor Company bought an 80 percent stake in the company from SoftBank Group earlier this month for a whopping $800 million.

