US ‘dancing Dad’ Performs On 'Jai Ho' To Extend Republic Day Greetings; Watch Video

A ‘Dancing Dad with 4 Kids’ on Instagram has left the internet mesmerized with his desi dance moves as he shaked a leg to the Indian songs on the occasion of India’s Republic Day. Ricky Pond, his daughter, and his son were seen performing on the popular hit single Jai Ho composed by A. R. Rahman from the Bollywood flick Slumdog Millionaire. In an Instagram post, now viral, the Washington based content creator wrote, “Jai Ho. Happy 72nd Republic Day to all my Indian family,” as he grooved on the peppy number with his kids, wishing the Indians 72 Republic Day. “ A big shoutout and thank you to my Indian family for your endless support, love, and amazing music,” the caption to the intriguing footage read.

In the video, which has amassed more than 41,500 likes, Ricky Pond, was seen donning the Indian traditional wear as he danced with the kids to commemorate India’s Republic Day 2021 that celebrates the birth of the Indian Constitution. A graphic designer by profession, Pond’s Instagram flaunts several videos from popular Hindi cinema hits. In an interview with BBC, Pond said that after he worked for almost 10 hours on a regular job, he would come home and be a ‘social media guy’. The US-based citizen’s inclination for Indian movies can be made apparent as he is seen performing on the songs from Bollywood movies like Dil Dhadakne Do, Punjabi songs such as Guru Randhawa’s Patola, Shankar Ehsaan Loy’s Kal Ho Na Ho number Aaja Mahi Ve, and even on actor Anirudh Ravichander’s song Maari Thara Local from the movie Maari.

Read: BTS Jungkook And Jin Become Part Of Netflix's 'Sweet Home' Fan-made Poster, Netizens React

Read: 'Sanitiser In Chief': Netizens Hail The Mystery Podium Cleaner As 'hero'

Viewers send performance request

In a separate LIVE clip that he shot with his son, Pond wished all Indians “a happy republic day”, adding that he wanted the Indians to see his kids and himself in “awesome Indian wear”. Furthermore, Pond took onboard the Indian viewers that explained to him the significance of the Republic day and about the ceremonial event when the Indian flag is hoisted in New Delhi’s Red Fort and a military parade is held to commemorate the special occasion. Viewers also discussed other Indian festivals with the Washington based video creator, while some other viewers that came LIVE requested Pond to perform on various Indian songs. “This is just amazing. You guys look so cool in traditional Indian wear. Happy Indian Republic Day,” one user commented. “Thank you so much. Love this for our republic day!! Made it extra special,’ another said.

Read: Snow Swept Across English Zoo, Netizens React To The 'winter Wonderland'

Read: 'He's There': Puzzle Revamped With Bernie Sanders' Meme, Netizens Try To Spot Him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.