Fisherman Pets Great White Shark Which Ended Up Biting The Boat, Netizens Say 'unreal'

A shocking video of a great white shark bitting a fishing vessel has taken the internet by storm. The video was captured by a group of four friends. They were fishing in the waters of Tampa Bay, Florida when the huge shark approached the boat and started circling around it. Fisherman Tyler Levesque was also filmed reaching down to pet the 16ft predator, stroking its nose just inches away from its razor-sharp teeth.

According to DailyMail, Levesque was with friends Erika Almond, Peter Lambie and Gretchen Cooper. The four were trying to hook amberjack fish when they noticed a large shark swimming towards their boat. While taking to Facebook, Almond shared the video when the shark could be seen coming within inches of one of the fishermen.

While speaking to the media outlet, Almond called the incident “breathtaking” and said that the group couldn’t believe what they were seeing. She said that at one point the shark even rolled over like it wanted them to rub its belly, adding that it then came right back up and took a chuck out of one of their boat’s motors. Almond said that they knew it was a “special moment”. She added that it was “truly amazing experience” to see all the things they saw offshore.

Levesque, who was the captain of the boat, even took to social media to share his photo where he could be seen reaching out to the shark. He also shared a video where he reached out and pushed the shark away. “Great white today! Caution shark attacks boat!" he wrote while sharing the clip on Facebook.

‘Once in a lifetime experience’

Meanwhile, since shared the posts have garnered hundreds of likes and comments. While one user called the incident “complete insanity,” another joked, “That’s one of those moments you could fall in and be out so fast you wouldn’t even get wet”. “That’s is so awesome!! I bet no freediving for u today,” added third. "Omg! I’ve seen greats in the keys but they never attacked! Holy deep water,” wrote fourth.

