'Brod Is A Legend': Irish President Gets Interrupted By His Dog For A Belly Rub

What’s Viral

A video of Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins giving a belly rub to his dog is taking rounds on several social media platforms, netizens call Brod a legend.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Irish President

A video of Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins giving a belly rub to his dog is taking rounds on several social media platforms. Higgins was reportedly at a Women's Day reception when his dog interrupted the event for an urgent belly rub. In the video, one can see the Bernese mountain dog named Brod wandering around the venue before finding his owner. While Higgins was enjoying a musical performance, Brod lay on his back and got his belly rubbed.

'Brod is a legend'

The video, which is now viral, was initially shared by an international journalist. It has also received millions of views and comments. One internet user, while sharing the video on Reddit wrote, “I am glad I live in a country where the President is constitutionally required to give belly rubs even when he’s very busy”. Another internet user said, “The thing I love is how he wanders past people wanting to stroke him, accepts the strokes, but knows exactly where he is going and isn't going to stop”.

First Published:
COMMENT
