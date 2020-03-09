'Brod Is A Legend': Irish President Gets Interrupted By His Dog For A Belly Rub

A video of Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins giving a belly rub to his dog is taking rounds on several social media platforms. Higgins was reportedly at a Women's Day reception when his dog interrupted the event for an urgent belly rub. In the video, one can see the Bernese mountain dog named Brod wandering around the venue before finding his owner. While Higgins was enjoying a musical performance, Brod lay on his back and got his belly rubbed.

'Brod is a legend'

The video, which is now viral, was initially shared by an international journalist. It has also received millions of views and comments. One internet user, while sharing the video on Reddit wrote, “I am glad I live in a country where the President is constitutionally required to give belly rubs even when he’s very busy”. Another internet user said, “The thing I love is how he wanders past people wanting to stroke him, accepts the strokes, but knows exactly where he is going and isn't going to stop”.

There is a special bond between President Michael D. Higgins and his dogs. Hope Sioda's sore paw gets better soon. I bet Brod misses his sidekick at this official gatherings! 😊🐕💕 pic.twitter.com/D20PtvUb5Z — Geraldine Dake (@DakeGeraldine) March 6, 2020

Just made my day 💚 — P (@patricianoelle) March 6, 2020

Aaaw jeez, he's the best ❤️ (the Pres AND doggie😂) — Sarah Jane Hennelly (@SJHennelly) March 7, 2020

READ: 'Flip The Switch' Challenge Reveals Hilarious Transformations, Watch Best Videos

Tells a lot about the man if his furry human is that fond of him 😃 — Brian Whitfield (@BrianWh45175390) March 6, 2020

Bród is a legend ❤ — SéanaNiLabhraí (@Seanamariap) March 6, 2020

Adorable ❤️ — Fraggle24 (@Fraggle241) March 7, 2020

You caused total excitement when you rushed into the room! — Ann Lane (@laoghain) March 6, 2020

READ: 'This Is Brazil': Video Of Men Singing 'Baby Shark' In Subway Wins Internet

What a good boy. — Cara Murphy (@Cara__Murphy) March 7, 2020

Fantastic. It really is so cool on many levels. — Bobby McCormack (@BobbyMc2014) March 7, 2020

What a beautiful bond ❤️ — mai kenny (@Kenny1Mai) March 6, 2020

READ: WATCH: Lioness Thunders Into Crowd In Gujarat; Some Flee, Others Record Incident

READ: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Releases Song To Mark International Women's Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.