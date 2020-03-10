Video of woman intentionally coughing at man makes netizens furious

A video of a woman coughing towards a man in public transport has internet enraged. According to reports, the incident took place at the intercity V-set train in Sydney. In a time that coronavirus has spread across the globe and people across the world are wearing masks and taking extra precautions whenever they feel like coughing or have flu-like symptoms. Therefore this video has made netizens furious.

'Awful woman'

In the video, the man can be heard accusing the woman of coughing without covering her mouth. The woman can be heard responding and claiming that she did not open her mouth while coughing. To this, he replies, "It's disgusting." After that, she can be heard saying he is disgusting too and then can be seen 'fake' coughing towards the man. After that, the man can be seen taking off his glasses and headphones and asking the woman if she was being serious, referring to her cough towards his face. Take a look at the video below.

This exchange between the two has been going viral and many on social media have called out the woman.

Horrible rude woman, I tell my students off for that, I let them know its wrong! And they are 10. — Kerrie Ross (@kerrieross9) March 8, 2020

Oh my god people are ridiculous — MGH (@MichelleGHunder) March 8, 2020

Disgraceful behaviour from this woman — Judith Nunn (@Judith54Nunn) March 9, 2020

She coughs at him then says she doesn’t have the virus, the man was polite but she has the nerve to tell him he’s a bully? Thank goodness this stupid woman is not related to me — Sonia Surija (@Sonia_Rose1) March 8, 2020

The innocent guy has a right to be worried, I always put my hand over my mouth when coughing in public. — ToStressACupcake (@left_say) March 9, 2020



One user thought that the woman's behaviour was criminal and that she should be reported. Another commenter called the lady and 'awful woman'.

