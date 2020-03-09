Ohio: Two-legged Dog Competing To Become Cadbury Bunny Wins Internet

A two-legged dog named Lieutenant Dan from new Richmond, Ohio is a top ten finalist to be the 2020 Cadbury Easter Bunny. Every year hundreds of pet owners in America put their animals forward to be considered for the Cadbury Bunny and this year the two-legged treeing walker coonhound has sparked intrigue amongst the internet users. There is still one week left of voting and the judges are expected to decide the winner based on three essential categories – relevance to contests theme (pet in bunny ears), creativity and brand appeal.

Nevertheless, the canine named after Gary Sinise's iconic character from 'Forrest Gump' has become a new favourite amongst netizens. Lieutenant Dan has almost 5,000 followers on Instagram and his Cadbury Bunny profile read, “Lieutenant Dan was born different, but hasn't let that slow him down! He has a joy for life that is infectious and inspiring!”. His adopted owners reportedly said that the canine has a 'joy for life' which is not hard to see.

READ: 'This Is Brazil': Video Of Men Singing 'Baby Shark' In Subway Wins Internet

READ: WATCH: Lioness Thunders Into Crowd In Gujarat; Some Flee, Others Record Incident

Winner gets $5,000

According to reports, the dog was born with a birth defect, which meant that his back legs had to be amputated, leaving him in a specially designed wheelchair. Dan is also up against the pretty stiff competition as it includes a sunglasses-wearing pig, a photogenic looking duck, an adorable Labrador service dog, a llama, a miniature horse and a cat that looks like it just doesn't want to be there. The winner of the annual prize gets $5,000 and will also be featured in a Cadbury's commercial.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Ethan Mandel, associate brand manager for Cadbury, said that the Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial has been a perennial Easter favourite for over 30 years. He further added, that after last year's newest edition, featuring Henri the bulldog, and the overwhelmingly positive feedback, the company decided to bring back the bunny tryouts. As per reports, the winner will be announced later this month.

READ: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Releases Song To Mark International Women's Day

READ: Pictures Of Googly-eyed Cat With ‘always Surprised’ Expression Wins Internet