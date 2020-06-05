'Rainbows Are Circles': Amusing Video Leaves Internet Stunned, Netizens Ask 'no Gold?'

Rainbows, whether dark or faint, have always delighted the humankind. Recently, a video of a rainbow forming a complete circle has not only left everybody stunned but also busted the myth about gold at the end of the rainbow. The clip shot from a balcony of a building located next to a beach proves that they aren’t just arcs in the sky but a complete circle.

The clip was shared on Twitter where the user revealed that it was indeed shot from a tall building in Salvador, Brazil. The 28-second clip starts with the user rotating the camera to trace the rainbow as it passes through the sky to touch the ground and again rise up.

Rainbows are circles. pic.twitter.com/ygUByAh1Gu — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) June 4, 2020

'There's no gold?'

The video has left people stunned and has been viewed over 141 thousand times since posted earlier on June 4. In addendum, the clip has also received 11.1 thousand likes and 2.6 thousand retweets. The post has been flooded by hilarious comments from netizens who have asked for gold at the end of the circle.

The gold at the end of a rainbow is a myth, because the rainbow is a circle so there is no end and no beginning. — Angelika Guja (@AngelikaGuja) June 5, 2020

You found the end of a rainbow! Any gold? — ο νόμος του Μέρφι (@M7J7W) June 4, 2020

That's why we never can find the leprechauns' gold: circles haven't a real ending or begining, they round and round forever ♻️ — Nisha ♒🧨🦎🐔🎃 (@MariaAdoraArte) June 4, 2020

Amazing! Before it, I have never seen a circle rainbow. — Anjumsb (@Anjumsb1) June 5, 2020

So wait, there’s no gold???? — Full Metal Beavers (@Team6636) June 5, 2020

According to scientists, a rainbow is a meteorological phenomenon that is caused by reflection, refraction and dispersion of light in water droplets resulting in a spectrum of light appearing in the sky. Humans are so fascinated by this vibrant phenomenon that there is a whole day dedicated to finding rainbows. According to reports, on April 3 every year, people around the world celebrate the Find a Rainbow Day, where they look for rainbows across the sky.

This day is also used to promote scientific research about Rainbows. Moreover, artists are encouraged to create beautiful images depicting rainbows. This day does not really have an official origin, as it is not considered an official national holiday in any country. However, people worldwide still celebrate this day by looking for colourful rainbows across the sky.

