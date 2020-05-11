Brazil Pianist Plays Live Piano On Truck To Celebrate Mother's Day; Read Here

A musician named Rodrigo Cunha recently played his piano on an elevated highway in the section of downtown Sao Paulo. According to a report from a news agency, the pianist was playing the tunes written by the famous Brazil composers Tom Jobim to Vinicius de Moraes. Pianist Rodrigo Cunha was dressed in a dark blue suit. He was also wearing a plastic face shield and was riding on top of a modified flatbed truck.

Also Read: 11-year-old Brazilian Skateboarder Gui Khury Sets Record With 1080

Also Read: Gary Neville Compares Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold To Brazil Legend Cafu

The musician wanted to reach out to those mothers who were forced to spend this Mothers' Day without their children or grandchildren due to the Coronavirus quarantine. In an interview with a media publication, Rodrigo Cunha spoke about this initiative. He said that he was really moved that he was able to share his art so that the people feel alright. Rodrigo Cunha is a musician at Brazil's Baccarelli Elizete Costa Orchestra.

Rodrigo Cunha further said that he feels good being able to collaborate and to be a part of this story that we all are living. He is reportedly a part of a crew dozens of Paulistanos. Paulistanos are the city's residents who have volunteered their time and resources to pay tribute to the mothers in the city. The pianist Rodrigo Cunha revealed that the truck on which he performed was provided by a local Mercedez Benz dealer for free. He also revealed that the suit which he wore was also provided by a tailor in the city.

Olga Amato who is the owner of large event businesses in Sao Paulo is also the organizer of this initiative. She told a media publication that she was inspired by a similar homage to medical professionals in the Italian town of Varallo. She said that the musicians there played the famed Brazilian tango Odeon, by Ernesto Nazareth. Olga Amato also revealed that she was able to gather all the volunteers that she needed for the project within a 24-hours.

Olga Amato also believes that the virus has come to teach everyone something. Olga Amato strongly feels that empathy and solidarity will stay with us forever.

Also Read: Brazil's Bolsonaro Rides Jet Ski Amid Rising COVID-19 Death Toll, Netizens Furious

Also Read: COVID-19: Death Toll In Brazil Crosses 10,000 Mark, Total Cases At 156,061

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.