Liverpool's academy product and first-choice right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold finished with the most Premier League assists in a single season by a defender last campaign (12). The Scouse right-back reached 12 assists in late February this season and with a Champions League medal to his name and a Premier League medal to come, Trent Alexander-Arnold has won over fans and pundits alike. The likes of Jordan Ibe, Joe Gomez, Harry Wilson and others are some of the Liverpool academy graduates to have made headlines in the last five years but Alexander-Arnold is arguably in a league of his own. Liverpool's swashbuckling right-back recently drew plaudits from Man United legend, Gary Neville.

AC Milan and Brazil star Cafu proves he hasn't lost his touch

Gary Neville compares Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold to Brazil legend Cafu

Manchester United legend and football pundit Gary Neville recently compared Alexander-Arnold to legendary AC Milan and Brazilian full-back Cafu. While speaking to Sky Sports, Gary Neville was quoted as saying, “ So Trent is ahead at this point but Wan Bissaka has settled really well and will be important in these next few years. But Trent going forward... I've not seen someone like it since Cafu.”

Earlier, Cafu also admitted that the Liverpool right-back reminded him of himself during his younger days. Alexander-Arnold has already made 84 appearances for Liverpool at the age of 21 and has also earned call-ups to Gareth Southgate's England national team. The young Englishman has earned rave reviews for his performances in the Premier League this season having registered 12 assists and scored two goals over the course of the 2019-20 season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold rips Leicester City to pieces on Boxing Day

Gary Neville heaps praise on Manchester United academy product Mason Greenwood

Gary Neville: “I think Mason Greenwood is an outstanding player, the equal of Rashford at his age, in some ways more composed and a bit more classy, less raw, he looks well above his age group in terms of his composure and his temperament.” #MUFC — MUFC Scoop (@MUFCScoop) May 9, 2020

