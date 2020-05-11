Last Updated:

Brazil's Bolsonaro Rides Jet Ski Amid Rising COVID-19 Death Toll, Netizens Furious

Brazilian Senator Humberto Costa shared a video on Twitter in which Bolsonaro can be seen riding a jet-ski with a pillion and no one was even wearing any mask.

Kunal Gaurav
bolsonaro

Amid deepening coronavirus crisis with over 11,000 deaths in Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro continues to disregard the physical distancing measures. The Brazilian President has now been spotted riding a jet ski and enjoying a lavish lifestyle while flouting key measures recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to help contain the virus outbreak.

Brazilian Senator Humberto Costa shared a video on Twitter in which Bolsonaro can be seen riding jet ski with a pillion and none of them was even wearing masks. Calling Bolsonaro a “repugnant” human being, Costa lambasted the Brazilian President and said that the nation doesn’t deserve this.

Social media was furious over Bolosonaro apathy and neglect as the virus outbreak ravages the country. “Bolsonaro out for a walk, while hundreds of people die of coronavirus,” commented a user. 

A leading medical journal recently said in its editorial that Bolsonaro perhaps remains the biggest threat to the country’s coronavirus response. The Lancet, in the scathing piece, highlighted Bolsonaro’s blatant disregard for sensible measures of physical distancing and lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

'Sowing confusion'

The journal said that the Brazilian President is sowing confusion among people by openly flouting COVID-19 measures announced by state governors and city mayors. It added that the disarray at the heart of the administration due to the sacking of health minister and the resignation of Justice Minister is a “deadly distraction” in the middle of a health emergency.

Bolsonaro has been receiving widespread criticism for his response to the pandemic as Brazil continues witnessing an exponential rise in the number fo coronavirus cases and death toll related to the infection. Brazil has reported over 162,000 coronavirus cases and more than 11,000 deaths, becoming the worst-affected nation in Latin America.

(Image: Twitter / @caneladevelho)

