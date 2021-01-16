Brazil: Sloth Hitches Ride In City Bus, Commuters Left Flabbergasted

Commuters in Brazil were recently left flabbergasted after they found a sloth hanging to the handrail of their bus. The incident happened in Recife, located in the nation’s northeast wherein the furry mammal was rescued by a bus driver who then took the responsibility of dropping it home. Meanwhile, photos and videos of the sloth hitching a ride inside the public transport surfaced online and are now doing rounds of the internet.

As per DailyMail, Ronaldo Santana spotted the animal on January 11 in the heavy traffic area of a motorway in Recife. He immediately pulled over concerned that the slow-moving animal might have been hit by any speeding car. The animal-loving driver then, along with his conductor Marcio Albuquerque rescued the animal. They opened the doors of the bus and let the animal in, who was more than happy to comply.

"A bus driver saw a sloth trying to cross a busy street in the city of Recife. He stopped the vehicle and the collector put the animal safely inside the bus. Then, they sent the animal to the responsible body to be released again," Brazilian Biodiversity which shared snapshots of the sloth wrote on Twitter.

Um motorista de ônibus viu um bicho-preguiça tentando atravessar uma rua movimentada na cidade de Recife. Ele parou o veículo e o cobrador colocou o animal em segurança dentro do ônibus. Depois, encaminharam o animal para o órgão responsável para ser solto novamente. pic.twitter.com/6Pw99XGV8H — Biodiversidade Brasileira (@BiodiversidadeB) January 12, 2021

People concerned

Since shared, the pictures have garnered an immense fan following racking up over 12 thousand likes and nearly 1.4 thousand quote tweets. Meanwhile, a lot of people have flocked to the post to laud the kind driver and his collector. Meanwhile, others expressed concerns over humans and animal co-travelling. "Is there no danger of the animal attacking people or of his contact with so many people being harmful to him?," asked a user. Meanwhile, another comment read, "Serious situation in reef, arson fires are being carried out for land grabbing and transformation into hotels and resorts, all struggle being lost due to this clumsy and permissive government."

Read: Ronaldinho Turns Rapper: Brazil Football Great Plans To Release 8 Songs This Year

Read: Brazil COVID Variant Already In UK, Confirms Top Scientist Prof Wendy Barclay

Read: Tamil Nadu: Ailing Sloth Bear Dies

Read: Tennis Player Thiem Godfather Of New-born Koala

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.