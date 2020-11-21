'BRT Service Just Like Pakistan': People Push Bus In Peshawar; Tweeple Say 'made In China'

After a heavy-duty Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) broke down and passengers joined to push it through the streets of Peshawar, Pakistan, the internet users are mocking the entire incident. Since the images and videos filmed by onlookers were posted on social media, thousands of netizens have their own ‘suitable’ captions of the incident. From calling it “powered by manpower” to labelling the buses as “Made In China” for its unreliable service, the internet users were seen making fun of the ‘poor’ travellers who just wanted to reach their destinations but were left stranded.

These high-quality bus-based transit systems started off with a rocky start in Peshawar even though they were known for high-speed performance across the globe. Surround by controversies of corruption among other accidents, when the buses finally hit the road, it stopped midway prompting the travellers to push the vehicle from behind. As per reports, the incident happened near the Abdara station on November 20. From Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s opposition members to other citizens, several netizens took to Twitter to unleash sarcasm on the current administration.

Peshawar BRT Service is just like Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/y3m5v0b12W — Khan Zaman Kakar (@khanzamankakar) November 20, 2020

Mutiple benifits of the project #BRT

IT KEEPS YOU HEALTHY pic.twitter.com/tICiaha5ee — Akbar Zada Yousaf Zai (@zada_zai) November 20, 2020

BRT Peshawar getting local help pic.twitter.com/H7w8XfVV5J — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) November 20, 2020

Residents pay their tribute to the amazing services of BRT by giving ride to one of it's busses 🖤



Peshawar 2020 pic.twitter.com/fze9LBwV2r — History Of Pakistan (@OldPakHistory) November 20, 2020

BRT powered by manpower..real tabdeeli, who says our govt is not innovative pic.twitter.com/YVnuUomDQt — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) November 20, 2020

Just another day of PTI's model project BRT Peshawar being awesome! pic.twitter.com/iWkB6h0kSJ — Imran Kaim Khani (@ImranKaimKhani_) November 20, 2020

This is the New Case Of BRT Peshawar & @ImranKhanPTI An other incident When Passenger Pushing the Bus. pic.twitter.com/bcfGdqr9Dj — Pakistan Democratic Movement (@HamidMandokhail) November 20, 2020

Overzealous BRT Peshawar passengers pic.twitter.com/zaGiK3MOjC — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) November 20, 2020

50 crore of Money Heist?

The mishappening in Peshawar with BRT is not the only time that a meme fest on Twitter was budding from Pakistan. Just less than a month ago, Pakistani actor Aijaz Aslam took to his social media handle and shared a teaser of his upcoming film, 50 Crores. The teaser had an uncanny resemblance to the popular Netflix series Money Heist which led to netizens make fun of the show. Netizens took to their social media handles and mocked the makers for making a 'Pakistani Money Heist'. A number of people tweeted that if a Pakistani version of the series is made then what are the possibilities and what would really happen. Take a look at some of the Pakistani Money Heist memes that were shared online:

Money heist Pakistan walay Askari Bank jayengay wo bolaingy ‘Please follow the dress code.’ — Salman Asghar (@ChSalman_Asghar) October 19, 2020

2020 being 2020😂.

Pakistan is making the sasta version of #Moneyheist .

Lacasa de photocopy.Uff! pic.twitter.com/dWpnEERfkP — Orooj Fatima (@UroojFatimaaa) October 19, 2020

Money heist Pakistan walay bank main jayenge wahan pehle Token lekar line mein khara hona parega, Jab number aaega tab Counter Waala Washroom chala jaega — Farhan Ali Jamali (@farhanalijamali) October 19, 2020

Money heist Pakistan waly karachi mein bank robbery krny jyengy rasty mein inhy he koi loot lega. — Mubashir (@___mubashir_) October 19, 2020

