Last Updated:

'BRT Service Just Like Pakistan': People Push Bus In Peshawar; Tweeple Say 'made In China'

After heavy-duty BRT broke down and passengers joined to push it through the streets of Peshawar, Pakistan, the internet users are mocking the entire incident.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
Pakistan

After a heavy-duty Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) broke down and passengers joined to push it through the streets of Peshawar, Pakistan, the internet users are mocking the entire incident. Since the images and videos filmed by onlookers were posted on social media, thousands of netizens have their own ‘suitable’ captions of the incident. From calling it “powered by manpower” to labelling the buses as “Made In China” for its unreliable service, the internet users were seen making fun of the ‘poor’ travellers who just wanted to reach their destinations but were left stranded.

These high-quality bus-based transit systems started off with a rocky start in Peshawar even though they were known for high-speed performance across the globe. Surround by controversies of corruption among other accidents, when the buses finally hit the road, it stopped midway prompting the travellers to push the vehicle from behind. As per reports, the incident happened near the Abdara station on November 20. From Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s opposition members to other citizens, several netizens took to Twitter to unleash sarcasm on the current administration. 

Read - Pakistan Embassy In UAE Advises Citizens To 'abide By Local Social Media Laws'

Read - India Warns Pakistan After Security Forces Foil 26/11-type Terror Attack Planned By JeM

50 crore of Money Heist?

The mishappening in Peshawar with BRT is not the only time that a meme fest on Twitter was budding from Pakistan. Just less than a month ago, Pakistani actor Aijaz Aslam took to his social media handle and shared a teaser of his upcoming film, 50 Crores. The teaser had an uncanny resemblance to the popular Netflix series Money Heist which led to netizens make fun of the show. Netizens took to their social media handles and mocked the makers for making a 'Pakistani Money Heist'. A number of people tweeted that if a Pakistani version of the series is made then what are the possibilities and what would really happen. Take a look at some of the Pakistani Money Heist memes that were shared online:

Read - Pakistan Ready To Host Top Cricketing Nations In 2021

Read - Big Blow To Imran Khan As France Refuses To Upgrade Mirage Fighter Jets & Submarines

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND