BTS' ARMY Freaks Out As Twitter Releases New 'Dynamite' Emoji; Fans "love It"

BTS fans are rejoicing across the globe, all thanks to events on Twitter. The social networking site has dropped a special emoji for BTS’ brand new song, Dynamite. Since then the BTS ARMY has been constantly tweeting about it and also celebrating this major feat achieved by the K-pop group.

BTS ARMY rejoices as ‘Dynamite’ emoji drops on Twitter

The BTS ARMY is one of the biggest music fandoms across the globe. This fandom is known for being extremely supportive when it comes to their favourite K-pop group BTS. Recently, their dedicated support towards the k-pop group received a special gift from Twitter.

Twitter dropped a brand new emoji for BTS’ latest track Dynamite. This emoji features three golden stars and complements the titled of this new BTS track. The success of Dynamite has been a shining star in BTS’s discography. No wonder the BTS ARMY made sure to celebrate this new feat on Twitter. While some fans were simply in tears over this new emoji, some shared the last few Dynamite emojis that Twitter created. Take a look at some of the reactions this new Dynamite emoji received.

We have new emoji for #BTS_Dynamite

It means something related to Dynamite is coming soon 💜@BTS_twt — 🍀🐥🎂ᴮᴱPurpleForOT⁷ 💜 (@Purple4Eons) October 18, 2020

Hubs be like

"Why are you yelling?"



Me



"@BTS_twt DROPPED A NEW EMOJI"



Hubs.....



🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6YpC9wc3dh — JessKᵇᵗˢ⟭⟬ ♡ ⟬⟭ ᴮᴱ⁷💜💜💜 (@JessKostel) October 18, 2020

#BTS_Dynamite wow this new cute lil emoji I love it😢😢💌💌💞💞💞💜💜 — 사랑해 ✨ᴮᴱ (@Aliseokjinnie) October 18, 2020

Dynamite’s global success

As mentioned earlier, Dynamite is no less than a shining star in BTS’ discography. The song went on to top the charts in many countries across the globe. Apart from ruling the musical charts, BTS’ Dynamite also ruled YouTube. The song broke the most-viewed video record. BTS’ Dynamite received over 101 million views in the first 24 hours of its YouTube debut.

This record was previously held by another K-pop group, Blackpink. Blackpink created this major record with their song How You Like That two months before BTS’ Dynamite. Dynamite is BTS’s first song sung entirely in English. Apart from the most-viewed record, BTS’ Dynamite also had three million live concurrent viewers.

Recently, BTS delivered a stunning performance at the Billboard Music Awards. The K-pop group performed the song from Incheon Airport – Terminal 2. Since the pandemic is still affecting millions across the globe, this award ceremony also chose to go virtual. Apart from performing Dynamite, BTS also ruled the awards night.

BTS blew fans away with their "Dynamite" performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. #BillboardNews pic.twitter.com/F46WLB7xFy — billboard (@billboard) October 15, 2020

