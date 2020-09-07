Busted! Video Of A Cat Caught Stealing Treats Leaves Netizens Into Splits

A video of a cat getting caught while stealing a packet of treats has now left netizens in splits. Posted on Reddit by a age called ‘WatchPeopleDieInside’, the video captures the exact moment when the cat gets caught red-handed while stealing. Shared on September 5 with a caption that reads, "Busted", the video is now doing rounds of the internet.

The five minutes long video begins by showing the person holding the camera going out of a room. Soon they spot a feline with a packet of treats in its mouth. The cat stops right in its tracks and drops the package as soon as it spots the camera person. “Someone got caught trying to steal treats,” explaining the situation in the text, the user wrote along the video.

Busted from Catculations

Since shared, the clip has garnered over 3.4 thousand upvotes on social media. In addition, it has racked up a myriad amount of comments from netizens impressed by the cat's shenanigans. While a user noted, "“H-how did that get in my mouth??? I have never seen this object before, I swear!” another wrote, "my (at the time) 8-week-old kitten managed to scale our barstool and gnaw through a ziplock bag and the treat bag and had a big feast" Yet another comment read, "Oh...heeeey. This? This is for you. I heard you coming in so I fetched it for you. You're welcome".

Cat Chat

A few days ago, a video documenting a conversation between a pet cat and her parent surfaced on the internet, leaving everybody flabbergasted. Shared by a page called 'Chicagoblackcats' on Instagram, the video is a compilation of conversations, which are mostly about food. With the pet feline’s answer to questions 'such as 'Do you want a snack?' and 'Show me your roar?' the video has left people intrigued.

