Girl Makes PowerPoint Presentation To Convince Her Parents For A Pet Cat

A girl’s powerpoint presentation on why she should get a cat in order to convince her parents has gone viral on social media, leaving the netizens in complete awe. Netizens are truly convinced that her parents should get her a cat as they call it a very ‘compelling presentation’. According to the reports, the uploader of the images, Christopher Doyle, is a resident of Toronto.

The powerpoint presentation that covinced the netizens

The tweet includes 4 images which are of different slides of the presentation. The first slide highlights the ‘pros of having a cat’. As a part of the slide, the girl pointed out that, ““having pets can lower stress level and make your happier”. She further raised a point saying, “You wouldn’t have to listen to me ask for a cat again”. In another slide, the girl says that she is completely aware of the duties of taking care of a pet as she claims that she has researched this for over 5 years now and she is more than ready to take care of a cat. She further added, “It would literally be the happiest day of my life pls”. In the last slide, the girl has added an adorable picture of a cat with a template saying, “Thank you for watching and pls consider”.

Impressed by the girl's presentation, netizens were convinced to get the girl a cat. However, reports suggest that Christopher is a little dicey as his wife is allergic to cat. Nonetheless, the official handle of the Microsoft also examined the presentation and made a comment. Apart from this, the netizens have bombarding the comment section. While few are suggesting breeds to buy, others are trying to convince Christopher. One person wrote, "Someone hire this child already (and get her a cat or 3). She argues like a lawyer and presents like a marketer. She’ll probably end up ruling her country one day".

