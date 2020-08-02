From Food To Work: Compilation Of 'cat-chat' Leaves Netizens Amused

A video which documents a conversation between a pet cat and her parent is now doing rounds on the internet. Shared by a page called 'Chicagoblackcats' on Instagram, the video is a compilation of conversations, which are mostly about food. With the pet feline’s answer to questions 'such as 'Do you want a snack?' and 'Show me your roar?' the video has left people intrigued.

In the brief video, the little black feline could be seen engaged in a different conversation with its hooman. While, the hooman asks several questions, Mikila the cat replies in 'meows' For instance, the when the woman asked Mikila, “Are you hungry?’ she replies with a short meow while when she asks if she minds staying home, Mikila gives a loud road. The whole compilation is about them engaging in different conversation from work to food and 'scary python'.

'Fun cat chat'

The 'fun cat chat' has left now left netizens amused with the video racking up 48,188 views. Commenting on the compilation, one user wrote,"OMG his little voice ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜. while another user wrote,"Those meows are so cute. I can’t handle it ðŸ˜». Yet another user commented,"Such a bb mew from such a big panther!" "Awwww Mikita I love you, you're so cute. Your big panther roars scary me, tho " read another comment.

