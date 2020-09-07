'Yaariyaan' Shooting Location: Divya Kumar's Film Was Shot In Exotic Spots; Check Out

Yaariyaan is a youth romantic film starring Himansh Kohli, Rakul Preet Singh and Nicole Faria in led roles. Helmed by Divya Khosla Kumar, the film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series Super Cassettes Industries. Yaariyaan marks Divya's first film as a director. The film was shot in four major locations, three national and one international. Read ahead for more details on Yaariyaan shooting location.

Shooting location of Yaariyaan

As per reports, in early 2012, Bhushan Kumar shared about making a film in the college romance genre and that Divya Khosla Kumar would be the director. Later in 2013, Yaariyaan's shooting began in Mumbai. A couple of scenes and songs were shot in studios in Mumbai.

The film's song Love Me Thoda Aur was shot in Darjeeling, West Bengal, India. It was set in a stunning picturesque of the hill station. Darjeeling holds a special place in the director Divya Khosla Kumar's heart as Yaariyaan was shot here and it emerged successful at the box office. After this film, the filmmaker also shot her second film Sanam Re in Darjeeling.

The next shooting location was the mountain range of Sikkim. According to IMDb, the college part of the film was shot in Sikkim. However, some sources also state that it was filmed at St Joseph's College, Darjeeling. Sikkim was one of the difficult locations of the film. The trekking scene was shot here.

In fact, the director and lead actor Himansh Kholi reportedly went trekking on the mountains in North Sikkim to make sure that his character of a trekker looked convincing. Song Allah Variyan was also shot in Sikkim.

Finally, the last location was Cape Town. The dance song that went viral, Sunny Sunny was shot in the Bo-Kaap area of Cape Town. The party song was sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh. Check out the video song below.

Yaariyan movie's plot-

The film follows the story of five close friends who experience different relationships and learn new values. Himanshu Kholi and his group team up to save their college's girls hostel from getting demolished due to lack of funds. The movie premises around the competition and how their lives change after losing a friend.

