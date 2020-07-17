Camel Walks More Than 100 Kilometres For 7 Days To Find Its Owners After Being Sold Off

In a heartwarming incident, a 'homesick' camel trekked more than 100 kilometres in northern Chinese region Inner Mongolia to find its old owner after it was sold to another family. According to the reports, the loyal animal was exhausted and had scars after it finally met its former owner. In October, last year the family had sold the camel to a herdsman who was farming camels. But, the homesick camel eloped from its new home just after eight months.

Camel's solo trek

The camel reportedly began its solo trek on June 27 in search of its old owners and its body was covered with scars after such an exhausting journey crossing fences and busy roads. According to the reports, the camel walked for seven days and got spotted by a local herdsman who immediately managed to get in touch with the recent owner. However, when the former owner heard the news of camel's exhilarating journey they decided to buy back the animal. They reportedly agreed on the deal of exchanging a three-year-old female camel for the homesick animal, as per reports.

The heartwarming incident has gone viral on Chinese social media platforms. The netizens were touched by the loyalty of the kind animal. A user wrote, "Animals really understand and have a connection with humans. If you treat them well, they will miss you." Another user wrote, "This has brought me to tears. Animals are so pure. Please take good care of it from now on."

